CBSE to hold Class 12 exams in UAE, Middle Eastern countries for cancelled subjects

CBSE Class 12 students in the UAE who received their 2026 board results under a special assessment scheme will get another opportunity to sit for examinations in subjects that were cancelled earlier, following a decision by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The examinations will be conducted in 40 subjects — 20 academic and 20 skill subjects — in seven affected West Asian countries: the UAE, Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The CBSE had earlier cancelled examinations in these countries due to the prevailing situation and introduced an assessment scheme on March 27, 2026, to prepare results for affected students.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Results for regular candidates from the West Asian countries were declared on May 13 along with other Class 12 candidates in India and overseas. Results for private candidates from these countries were subsequently declared under the same scheme.

The latest decision follows India’s Supreme Court's decision.

Students can choose subjects

The fresh examination opportunity is open to regular students of CBSE-affiliated schools in the affected West Asian countries whose List of Candidates (LOC) was submitted for the 2026 Main Examinations and whose results were declared under the assessment scheme.

Eligible students can appear in subjects of their choice, with the marks from the new examination replacing their earlier performance.

Private candidates are also eligible if they had submitted their examination forms for the 2026 Main Examinations and their results were declared under the assessment scheme.

The CBSE has said the result of the fresh examination will be final and will replace the earlier result.

Eligible regular candidates must submit their LOC personally, while private candidates must submit their examination forms personally within the specified window.

Forms to be submitted from September 22

The submission window for both regular and private candidates will run from September 22 to September 26, 2026.

No examination fee will be charged.

The CBSE said the examination date and detailed date sheet will be communicated after the LOC and examination forms have been submitted. The link for submitting the LOC/forms will be provided on the CBSE website.

The examinations will be held only in the seven affected West Asian countries and will not be conducted in any other country. Examination centres will remain unchanged.

Students who were absent from the 2026 Main Examinations for any reason will not be eligible to sit for the fresh examinations.

The board has also clarified that no new regular or private candidate who did not appear in the 2026 Main Examinations will be eligible.

No subject changes will be permitted, and examinations will not be conducted in subjects that were already held by the board.

The CBSE has advised schools in the affected countries to circulate the notification among all concerned Class 12 students and guide them through the process.

It has also stressed that the September 22-26 deadline must be followed strictly, with no extension to the submission schedule.

No post-result declaration facilities will be available for these examinations.