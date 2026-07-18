CBSE announces Class 10 Second Board Result; how to access
More than 680,000 students attempted the second board exam, which aims to help them get a better score on their examinations
- PUBLISHED: Sat 18 Jul 2026, 7:21 PM
India's Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 on its official websites on July 18.
More than 680,000 students attempted the second board exam, which aims to help them get a better score on their examinations.
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Students can access their scorecards on the official website cbseresults.nic.in and DigiLocker. Their final marksheet, however, will display their better score under CBSE's best-of-two policy.
To download their result, students can follow the steps below:
Visit the official result website at cbseresults.nic.in/cbse.gov.in
Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link
Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security PIN
Click on submit
Your scorecard will appear on the screen.
Download and save the provisional marksheet