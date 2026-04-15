UAE: CBSE Class 10 results 2026 declared early for all students

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

In an unexpected move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 results for 2026 ahead of its usual May schedule, bringing early clarity to students across India, the UAE and beyond.

The results, now live on official portals, began appearing after brief technical hiccups, triggering a familiar rush as students and parents logged in to check scores. Many also turned to DigiLocker and the UMANG app, where results were available sooner and proved quicker to access during peak traffic.

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For students, the early announcement has come as a relief, easing weeks of anxiety and giving them a head start on planning their next academic steps.

However, for CBSE students in the UAE, the situation remains a mix of uncertainty and cautious optimism. Owing to disruptions from the ongoing regional conflict, students were unable to appear for all their board exam papers this year — sparking concerns that if results fall short of expectations, their subject choices for the next academic step could be limited.

There is, however, a second chance, said CBSE Principals in the UAE. A fresh round of examinations will begin on May 17, giving students an opportunity to improve their scores. Those unhappy with their results can appear for what are known as compartment-cum-improvement exams — now expanded under a new CBSE initiative.

This year, students can retake up to three subjects, choosing from core subjects or a mix of two core subjects and one language. Importantly, the higher of the two scores will be used, providing a fairer outcome for those affected.

For now, students will receive only a soft copy of their results. The official hard copies will be issued after the second round of exams—regardless of whether a student chooses to reappear.