CBSE announces answer books verification, re-evaluation portal to open June 1

The CBSE has announced that the Post-Result Activities portal for verification and re-evaluation of answer books will be operational from June 1, 2026 to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process.

Students with queries may contact the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline or the designated email support.

An increasing number of students, including in the UAE, are applying for re-evaluation of their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam results this year, with students and educators citing concerns over the marking process and revised assessment methods.

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This year's board examination results have been marked by confusion as the new On-Screen Marking method of evaluation was adopted for the first time. It is a digital evaluation system where teachers assess scanned answer scripts on a computer screen instead of physical copies.

After the announcement of CBSE board results, families in the UAE, other Gulf countries, schools students abroad and in India raised concerns over lower-than-expected marks in several subjects.

Students have attributed their scores to this new system, and are increasingly submitting requests to check their answer books and get them re-evaluated.

Several schools say the number of re-evaluation requests has risen compared to previous years.

CBSE recently postponed its deadline for students to submit requests to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books to May 25.