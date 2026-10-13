CBSE announces dates for Class 12 special exams in UAE, 6 other countries

The decision follows the special assessment scheme introduced on March 27 after the cancellation of examinations due to the regional conflict

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 13 Oct 2026, 2:25 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for special Class 12 Board examination in some countries in the Middle East which were disrupted due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

The exams will begin on October 23 and end on 28, according to a date sheet on the CBSE website. Exams will be conducted in 40 subjects — 20 academic and 20 skill subjects — across seven countries: UAE, Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Recommended For You

Saudi aviation authority confirms fresh injuries in Sunday attack on Riyadh airport

Saudi aviation authority confirms fresh injuries in Sunday attack on Riyadh airport

12 killed in attack on Riyadh airport, over 300 injured, Saudi authorities say

12 killed in attack on Riyadh airport, over 300 injured, Saudi authorities say

King Khalid Airport attack: Flights cancelled following deadly attack in Riyadh

King Khalid Airport attack: Flights cancelled following deadly attack in Riyadh

Video: Saudi minister visits Abu Dhabi-based woman injured in attack on Riyadh airport

Video: Saudi minister visits Abu Dhabi-based woman injured in attack on Riyadh airport

UAE's NCM issues weather forecast; rain expected over 4 days

UAE's NCM issues weather forecast; rain expected over 4 days

 

The decision follows the special assessment scheme introduced on March 27, 2026 after the cancellation of examinations in the affected countries. CBSE had announced on March 15 that it would be cancelling all board exams for Class 12 students living in the Middle East due to the ongoing regional situation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Eligible regular students of CBSE-affiliated schools in the affected countries whose List of Candidates (LOC) was submitted for the 2026 Main Examination and whose results were declared under the special assessment scheme, can appear for the special examination in October.

Students can choose the subjects in which they wish to appear. The marks obtained in the fresh examination will replace the earlier performance, and the result of the fresh examination will be final.

The special exams are different from the regular Class 12 Supplementary Examination, which is normally meant for students placed in the Compartment category or, under CBSE rules, students seeking improvement in performance.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Dubai private-school enrolment crosses 406,000: Will more affordable places open?

2

Why do some UAE schools get an October half-term while CBSE schools don’t?

3

CAT4 tests explained: What UAE parents need to know before their child sits the assessment

4

UAE schools brace for change as under-15 social media rules reshape classrooms

5

Budgeting, reusing supplies: How families in UAE are cutting back-to-school costs