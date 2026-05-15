CBSE addresses Class 12 board exam result concerns after new On-Screen Marking method

To allay concerns regarding marking, the Board said that examiners had been provided with training to be able to mark answer booklets accurately

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 15 May 2026, 11:49 PM
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Soon after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 result was announced, a noticeable decline was recorded in the overall pass percentage of students.

Aside from that, scores of students expressed that they were dissatisfied with their marks. This year, the Board introduced a new form of evaluation for examiners called On-Screen Marking. On-Screen Marking is a digital evaluation system where teachers assess scanned answer scripts on a computer screen instead of physical copies.

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This prompted the CBSE Board to respond, on May 15, in a notice saying: "CBSE remains committed to a fair, transparent, and equitable evaluation process. Class XII students may apply for copies of their evaluated answer books under the Board’s post-result facilities, through prescribed review mechanisms as per schedule."

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To allay concerns regarding marking, the Board said that examiners had been provided with training to be able to mark answer booklets accurately.

Students can access a structured review system, which is a two-stage review process, through which they first have to request a scanned copy of their answer sheet. Then, if they have any issues with the marking, they can ask for it to be re-evaluated.

In the notice, the board added that the digital method of reviewing answer sheets has many benefits including, eliminating mark totalling, posting, and uploading errors, ensuring complete evaluation of answer sheets, reducing manual work and promoting transparency.

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