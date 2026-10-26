CBSE 2027 date sheet for Class 10, 12: Expected timetable date, download steps explained

UAE schools are awaiting the tentative schedule for the 2027 board examinations, with principals hoping an early announcement will give students and parents more time to plan revision and pre-board preparations.

Students in the UAE preparing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027 are awaiting the release of the official date sheet, which will help them organise their final revision and examination preparations.

The CBSE is expected to publish the subject-wise timetable on its official website. However, the board has yet to confirm the date sheet release date or announce the complete examination schedule for the 2026-27 academic session.

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The main board examinations are expected to begin in February 2027. For students studying at CBSE-affiliated schools across the UAE, the timetable will provide clarity on the sequence of papers and the time available between examinations to revise different subjects.

Pramod Mahajan, principal of Sharjah Indian School, said schools were still waiting for the official schedule but hoped it would be released earlier than usual this year.

“The main examinations are scheduled to be held in February, but we are still awaiting the official date sheet from the CBSE. We are in touch with the board regarding the schedule. While the date sheet is usually released in December, we are hopeful that it will be announced earlier this year, possibly in November, to give schools, students and parents more clarity and time to plan their preparations.”

CBSE date sheet 2027: What UAE school principals say

The timing of the date sheet announcement is particularly relevant for schools planning their pre-board examinations and practical assessments ahead of the main board exams.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credence High School, had earlier said the school’s first pre-board examination for Grades 10 and 12 was scheduled for November 10, with practical examinations expected to begin around the second week of January, in line with CBSE guidelines.

“Last year, CBSE released its tentative date sheet on September 24 and the final one in early December. This year we are still awaiting the tentative date sheet, which could come any day, and the exams are likely in February–March 2027. Once it is out, students and parents can look at the gaps between subjects, but there is no need to worry about it now. What matters more is that CBSE has already shared the latest sample papers with marking schemes, on which this year's board papers will be based. Our teachers are using them to prepare the pre-boards, and parents should ensure that students attempt them and study the marking scheme carefully.”

An early announcement would help students map out their preparation in the months leading up to the examinations, while enabling schools and families to plan around pre-boards, practicals and other academic commitments.

CBSE date sheet 2027: How to download the timetable

Once the CBSE publishes the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets, students will be able to access the PDFs through the board's official website.

Here are the steps to download the timetable:

Visit the official CBSE website. Click on the 'Main Website' link, if prompted. Look for the latest notification announcing the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet 2027. Click on the relevant link to open the subject-wise examination timetable. Check the examination dates, days and timings carefully. Download the date sheet PDF and save it for future reference.

Students should ensure they download the timetable for their respective class and check the official website for any subsequent revisions or announcements.

What details will the CBSE date sheet contain?

The date sheet PDF is expected to list the examination dates for individual subjects, the corresponding days of the week, examination timings and important instructions for candidates.

Students should cross-check the dates for all their registered subjects and note the reporting time and other examination-day requirements specified by the board.

They should also keep an eye on official CBSE announcements in case the timetable is revised. The latest version published by the board should take precedence over older downloads or information circulating on social media.

Until the official schedule is released, students can use the expected February examination window to plan their revision, while keeping their preparation flexible until the confirmed dates are announced.