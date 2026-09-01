Can you pass Al-Futtaim IKEA’s Swedish Test? Back-to-School gets a playful twist in the UAE

From testing your pronunciation of Swedish product names on TikTok to discounts ranging from 25 per cent to 50 per cent on study essentials, IKEA UAE is giving the new school year a more playful start

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Back-to-School season brings with it a familiar, exciting checklist: desks are ready for reorganising, stationery is being restocked, and study spaces are prepared for fresh learning goals. This year, IKEA is adding something delightfully unexpected to the list: a Swedish pronunciation test.

IKEA has launched “The Swedish Test”, an interactive TikTok challenge that asks people across the UAE to try pronouncing some of the brand’s famously distinctive Swedish product names.

Running alongside the social challenge is IKEA’s Back-to-School Family offer, giving families and students an opportunity to refresh their study spaces ahead of the new academic year. Together, the initiatives turn the annual return to school into a fun mix of practical preparation and light-hearted competition.

How good is your Swedish?

Anyone who has wandered through IKEA has probably encountered a product name that made them stop for a second before attempting to say it aloud. That familiar experience is at the centre of “The Swedish Test”.

The TikTok game challenges users to put their own skills to the test, attempting the pronunciation of IKEA product names. It begins gently enough with names such as LACK, before gradually moving towards longer, trickier words, including BJÖRKSNÄS.

The filter assesses players on camera in real time, with a scoring system grading their pronunciation as they progress through the challenge. The better the performance, the closer participants get to earning an IKEA gift card.

Those who qualify can redeem their gift card by visiting IKEA Dubai Jebel Ali Festival Plaza or IKEA Dubai Festival City, where they need to show either their recorded challenge video or a screenshot of the final grade displayed by the filter.

The challenge is now live on TikTok and is also being taken on by influencers on the platform, bringing a familiar piece of IKEA culture to social feeds in an interactive format.

Getting the home ready for a new school year

There is, of course, a practical side to going back to school. For children returning to classrooms, university students beginning another semester and parents establishing a more organised routine at home, the environment in which people learn makes a big difference to how comfortably and effectively they work.

A dedicated desk provides a clear place to concentrate. Good lighting makes long reading or homework sessions more comfortable, while accessible storage helps keep books, stationery and everyday essentials neatly arranged.

IKEA’s Back-to-School Family offer focuses on these everyday elements of the learning environment. Running until September 6, the Back to school offer features discounts ranging from 25 per cent to 50 per cent on selected products, with the savings available in-store, on the website and through the IKEA app.

Among the products included is the TONSTAD desk, an off white desk measuring 140x75cm that can form the centre of a home study area. The DAGNAR children’s desk chair offers another option for younger students, while the NÄVLINGE LED desk lamp brings focused lighting to a work surface.

For families looking to make books easier for children to see and reach, the FLISAT book display offers a handy storage solution. Creativity also has a place in the Back-to-School set-up, with the SOLFÅGEL three-piece easel and accessories set, while the SMASKA lunch box provides a practical option for organising food.

A study space is so much more than a spot for books and laptops; the range celebrates all the different ways a learning area can adapt, from reading and writing to organisation, creativity, and daily routines.

Small changes, more functional spaces

Not every Back-to-School refresh requires redesigning an entire room. Sometimes it is about unlocking the full potential of an existing corner of the home. A well-placed desk lamp can brighten up a study nook, a book display can make reading materials inviting to explore, and a dedicated desk creates a distinct, motivating focus zone alongside shared family spaces.

That emphasis on practical, accessible home solutions sits at the heart of IKEA’s wider approach to making everyday life at home more functional and affordable. Alongside the usual Back-to-School essentials, IKEA UAE is giving people something to have fun with too.

Customers can shop online, through the IKEA App or in stores for their Back-to-School essentials. Meanwhile, “The Swedish Test” gives customers the chance to see how well they really know their IKEA Swedish, adding a playful twist to a season filled with fresh beginnings, new routines, and exciting preparation.