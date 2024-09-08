'Back-to-School Syndrome': Why some UAE students experience stress, anxiety after long break

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

When 10-year-old Sami Abdel returned from his vacation on August 23, he was showing signs of what psychologists call 'Back-to-School Syndrome', a condition where children feel mentally and physically drained when coming back to school after a long break.

"The children had been in Egypt for almost two months, and Sami got really close with his cousins," Sara explained.

Sami, who is usually eager to return to school, showed little interest in activities, had trouble sleeping, was cranky, and wasn’t eating well. As a result, his mom, Sara, started to get worried. "I was really worried about him. He’s usually so full of energy and always excited to go back to school," she stated.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

After consulting with a psychologist, Sara learned that Sami's symptoms were common for kids who are getting back into their school routine after a long break. The doctors recommended some relaxation techniques, open communication open, and some counselling to help Sami settle back into school life.

Similarly, 8-year-old Khaled El-Sayed had a rough time as school resumed. He kept getting headaches, stomach aches, and felt really anxious, which led him to miss school frequently. Concerned, his parents took him to Thumbay University Hospital. After a series of tests, the doctors assured them that there was no physical illness behind Khaled’s issues.

“The results came back normal, which meant Khaled’s problems were likely due to stress and anxiety rather than any physical illness,” explained Dr Adnan Ahmadiazad, a specialist psychiatrist at Thumbay University Hospital. To help Khaled, they used cognitive-behavioural therapy to help manage his anxiety and develop coping strategies.

“We also set up open communication so Khaled could talk about his worries, especially his discomfort with new places and people,” Dr Ahmadiazad added. They also introduced a structured daily routine to Khaled as well as relaxation techniques like deep breathing to help manage his stress.

Dr Adnan Ahmadiazad

These cases point to a common issue known as ‘Back-to-School Syndrome.’ Dr Ahmadiazad described it as the mental and physical strain some children experience when returning to school after a long break or extended vacation. “Children might show physical symptoms like headaches, stomach aches, and trouble sleeping along with emotional symptoms such as anxiety, irritability, and sadness.”

This issue is quite common among kids aged 6 to 17, who often deal with both academic and social pressures. "This syndrome is a response to the stress and anxiety that comes with returning to the structured school environment, where academic and social pressures can resurface," explained Dr Sherif Mohamed Mosaad Kamel, a consultant paediatrician at Zulekha Hospital.