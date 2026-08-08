Back to school in UAE: Second-hand study tables, bookcases top parents' shopping list

UAE families are getting an early start on back-to-school preparations this year, and many are looking beyond just uniforms and stationery. New search trends on the marketplace Dubizzle reveal that parents are investing time and money into creating proper study spaces at home, with second-hand furniture becoming a popular choice.

Study tables have emerged as the most sought-after category on the platform, leading demand by a significant margin. Families are also actively searching for ergonomic chairs, bookcases and complete table-and-chair sets, reflecting a growing focus on creating dedicated learning areas at home.

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Searches for study furniture

The numbers tell a clear story about what UAE families are prioritising this back-to-school season. Searches for study table chairs recorded the sharpest increase at 1,450 per cent while interest in bookcases rose by 248 per cent compared with the previous month’s data.

The data also points to increasing interest in multifunctional furniture, particularly bunk beds with integrated study desks, as households look for practical solutions that maximise space while supporting children's educational needs.

Alongside home study essentials, shoppers are increasingly turning to pre-owned and free study furniture. Searches for free study tables rose by 163 per cent month-on-month, highlighting a growing appetite for circular shopping as families look to manage back-to-school expenses while giving quality items a second life.

"Back-to-school shopping today goes well beyond traditional school supplies," said Matt Gregory, Senior Director of Strategy at dubizzle. "Families are planning ahead and preparing more thoughtfully for the new academic year, from creating comfortable learning spaces at home to considering pre-owned furniture and educational materials."

He added that there was also greater openness to circular shopping. “This allows consumers to save money while giving quality products a longer life,” he said. “It's a practical shift that benefits both families and the environment.”

School bags and textbooks

School bags remain another major area of demand. While everyday backpacks continue to be among the most searched items, interest in premium options is also on the rise. Searches for TUMI backpacks increased by nearly 65 per cent compared to the previous month, while Louis Vuitton backpacks are also among the most searched premium items, based on Dubizzle. Some sellers are even listing items like original Dior notebooks and Gucci backpacks in the lead-up to back-to-school.

Beyond furniture and accessories, textbooks are among the most actively browsed categories as parents and students seek affordable alternatives to buying new. Some parents are also searching for notebooks – with sellers listing both laptops and unused notebooks on the marketplace.

The findings underscore a broader shift in consumer behaviour, with UAE residents increasingly embracing recommerce as a practical way to prepare for seasonal milestones.

By choosing pre-owned furniture, textbooks and school essentials, families are not only reducing costs but also helping to minimise waste and support a more circular economy.