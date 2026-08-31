Back to school in UAE: Campuses ease 1.27 million students into academic year 2026-27

Schools across the UAE are easing 1.27 million students into the new academic year, with many staggering year groups and shortening school hours from August 31 to September 3 to give children and staff time to settle before the full timetable begins.

The first morning brought a mix of emotions — from bittersweet goodbyes between parents and children to excited reunions between friends. Campuses were filled with hugs, laughter and holiday catch-ups, while new students and staff began finding their way around unfamiliar classrooms and corridors. Welcome-back booths, playful props, and free ice creams added to the celebratory mood, even as some students struggled with the return to early mornings.

For others, the first day of school marked a new responsibility. Shereen Mansour, a Year 6 student and member of the student council, said she was looking forward to helping her classmates, although getting up early had been difficult. “I am a student council and looking forward to it. I am going to help my peers and classmates. It was difficult waking up this morning, I am not that excited about school but definitely about meeting my friends.”

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From first-day nerves to growing responsibilities

For Canadian expat Jenna Nedalhussen, a Year 6 student at GEMS Founders Al Barsha School Dubai, returning to school felt like another step towards growing up.

“This is my last year of Primary, so I’m feeling all grown up now. I’m also on the student council, so I have some big responsibilities,” she said.

Despite feeling “a little nervous”, Jenna was excited about meeting her new teacher and helping younger students. Her favourite subject is English, and the early start was not a problem.

“I was really excited to come back to school, and waking up early wasn’t a problem for me — I’ve actually been doing it all summer, mostly!”

For younger children, however, the milestone was less about new responsibilities and more about taking their first steps into school life.

One family was excited as their daughter Alia began school for the first time. “As this is her first time at school, we are so excited and hope today will be a good beginning for our child, Alia,” said her father, Khalid Fahmi.

He joked about being eager to see her settle in, saying: “I am so excited that I almost pushed her into school so we could have some free time!”

Alia, he said, had been excited about starting school, a marked change from the previous year when she had been emotional about joining her sister.

Schools focus on connection, confidence and readiness

Schools have also used the return to create a sense of celebration and community.

At GEMS Modern Academy, students were welcomed back with Monday Morning Raga, featuring music, dance and performances by the school’s senior leadership team.

Across Cognita schools including Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha, Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School, staff spent the summer preparing curriculum plans, undertaking professional development and enhancing campuses.

Glen Radojkovich, Managing Director UAE, Cognita, said the return had brought a renewed appreciation for being together.

“This year, in particular, brings a renewed appreciation for being together in school and for the relationships that underpin our thriving communities,” he said.

“Our focus is on strengthening connections with students, working in close partnership with parents and ensuring every child feels supported, engaged and ready to thrive.”

At Repton Al Barsha, students returned to an enhanced campus featuring a refurbished reception and parent café, a redesigned Junior School Library overlooking the quad and a transformed Assembly Hall serving as a dedicated auditorium.

For older students, however, the return also means getting back into academic routines.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO and principal, Credence High School, said the first day was an opportunity to “reset, reconnect and refocus”.

“As students settle back into their routines, we are encouraging them to revisit key concepts from the previous term, organise their study materials and set clear academic priorities,” she said.

“With the first round of assessments coming up, starting early and following a consistent study plan will help students manage their time and approach their exams with confidence.”