Back to school in UAE: New campuses welcome students for 2026-27 academic year

For thousands of UAE families on August 31 marked more than just the start of a new academic year. For some children, it was their first-ever day at school; for others, it meant stepping into a new campus, meeting new teachers or beginning a final stretch before university.

The 2026-27 academic year is also bringing new schools into the UAE’s education landscape, with campuses welcoming their first cohorts of students while established schools report strong demand and waiting lists in several year groups.

In Dubai Sports City, Queen Elizabeth’s School opened its doors on Monday, welcoming more than 500 students and staff for its inaugural academic year. Founding principal Dan Clark said the school’s opening marked “the beginning of an exciting journey”, with the campus aiming to combine academic achievement with character and a strong sense of belonging.

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“Today marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome our founding students, families and staff to Queen Elizabeth’s School, Dubai Sports City. From the outset, our ambition has been to provide an outstanding academic education, framed around a simple mission; to nurture confident, able and responsible young men and women.”

Clark said the school would draw on the culture and values associated with Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet, while giving students access to opportunities beyond the classroom.

“This will be achieved by translating the deep culture of scholarship, the focus on character and the commitment to belonging that are the hallmarks of Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet. We are excited for our students to experience our exceptionally broad offering, enhanced through unique partnerships in sport, creative arts, innovation and entrepreneurship.”

The school’s first students will also have access to tailored programmes designed to help them discover their interests and build confidence.

“Each Elizabethan will have the chance to discover their strengths, develop their confidence and feel a genuine sense of belonging through our tailored signature programmes.”

Founding classes begin journeys at new UAE schools

The sense of a new beginning was echoed in Dubai International Academy Town Square and Sharjah, where Raffles World Academy Sharjah welcomed its founding students.

families were beginning the journey together, with the school promising a future-focused education alongside a strong community ethos, said Raffles World Academy principal Dr Armeena Tabassum.

“As we welcome our founding students to Raffles World Academy Sharjah, we are beginning a very special journey together. Families can look forward to a high-quality, future-focused education, a strong sense of community and a school where every child is known, valued and inspired to thrive.”

For the school, the opening represents the start of a longer journey of building its culture and community from the ground up.

“This is just the beginning, and we are excited to rise, wonder, achieve and shine together.”

While some families were walking into brand-new campuses, others were returning to established schools — bringing their own mix of anticipation and first-day nerves.

For Egyptian parent Nihal Hazem, the morning was an emotional milestone as her daughter Nelly started “big school” for the first time.

“It is the first day of big school for my daughter, Nelly, and I am a little nervous. She woke up interested and excited about coming to a new school. I have been speaking to her every day about big school, but I am not sure how the coming days will go.”

Hazem said she would leave her daughter at school but had a family back-up plan in case the emotions became overwhelming.

“I’ll leave her and go, but her father will be around in case she starts crying.”

Waiting lists signal strong demand at established schools

For established schools, meanwhile, the new academic year is beginning with continued demand from families, alongside the arrival of new teachers and students.

Chandini Misra, Principal of Repton Al Barsha, said the first day brought a familiar transformation as children returned and the school community came back to life.

“There is always something very special about the first day of a new school year. After weeks of preparation, the moment the children walk back through the gates is when the school really comes alive again.”

Misra said Repton Al Barsha was starting the year from a strong position, with waiting lists in several year groups and a combination of returning and new families.

“We are beginning this year in an incredibly strong position, with waiting lists running in several year groups; and welcoming many new families alongside those who have been part of our community for years.”

The school is also starting the year with new teachers, including educators moving from other UAE schools and overseas.

“We are equally excited to welcome an exceptional group of new teachers, some joining us from outstanding schools here in the UAE and others relocating from around the world.”

For Misra, the combination of experienced staff and new talent is particularly important as schools seek to offer students both continuity and fresh ideas.

“Importantly, they join a highly experienced and established team, with strong teacher retention; giving our children the continuity and consistency that matter so much in a school.”

But amid the numbers, waiting lists and new appointments, Misra said the first day ultimately comes down to the children — from three-year-olds experiencing school for the first time to students entering their final year before university.

“For me, though, the first day is really about the children. There will be three-year-olds walking into school for the very first time, students beginning their final year before university, and every age and stage in between.”

And for schools welcoming their first-ever cohorts, that sense of belonging will be just as important as the first lessons on the timetable.

“That sense of belonging is what we want every child and every new family to feel from day one,” added Misra.