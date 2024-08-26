Back to school in UAE: Over 1 million students return for new academic year after summer break

File photo

The iconic yellow school buses were once again back on Dubai’s roads on Monday morning, with the majority of 1.1 million students returning to UAE schools after their two-month summer break.

Schools have implemented staggered start times to allow for introductions, school tours, and orientation sessions, helping new students adjust to their environment, peers, and academic expectations.

Students in Dubai appeared thrilled as they returned to school after the extended holiday. Many were seen taking photos with friends using fun "welcome back” props in creatively decorated photo booths.

They eagerly shared stories of their holiday adventures, with some recounting their travels while others caught up with classmates.

For many, reuniting with friends brought immense joy. Year 10 student at Star International School Al Twar, Erin said, “Returning to school after two months feels like a mix of relief and adjustment. The long summer break has been great for relaxation and catching up with family in the UK, but now it’s time to get back into the school routine."

"It’s a bit of a shock, moving from a laid-back summer to the structured schedule of school, but there’s also a sense of anticipation about reconnecting with friends and teachers," the British student added.

Although adjusting to early mornings after the holidays was challenging, the welcoming atmosphere of the school and the anticipation of moving into a senior class made the transition smoother for the students.

Aamir Mithaiwala, a Year 7 student from Dubai International Academy said, “Starting Year 7 is going to be both exciting and nerve-wracking for me. I am looking forward to exploring a new school environment, meeting new teachers, and making new friends. I also cannot wait to catch up with my old friends.”

They highlighted that while the summer break provided a much-needed pause, resuming the regular routine required extra effort.

“Waking up early in the morning was a little difficult to start with but I guess everyone was doing it. But I am excited for the increased responsibility and making decisions about my own learning and activities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Divit, a Year 12 student at The Aquila School said, “I am excited to be coming back to school, and especially excited because there is a new building for us. I am happy to be meeting with old friends and teachers and I am looking forward to making new friends this year, as well as meeting some of the new teachers.”

At Indian curriculum schools, a new term has begun, with senior students already anticipating their upcoming exams.

Welcome back meetings at schools

School principals across the country are delighted to see schools full of life again, with classrooms and corridors buzzing with activity after the long break.

Tracy Crowder-Chloe, principal at Cranleigh Abu Dhabi said, “We are excited to welcome 2,000 students to our two campuses in Saadiyat Island. Students are excited to meet their new classmates and teachers, and we have plenty of activities to help them settle in and get to know each other.

"Furthermore, we have invited parents to meet tutors and class teachers to discuss the outlook of the new academic year. Our Parents, the Cranleigh Community Committee has also organised a Parent Coffee Morning and Meet Your Teacher sessions during this first week of school, underscoring our commitment to collaboration when it comes to the education of our students.”

School leaders noted that they have been getting ready for the new school year several weeks in advance and have been especially busy over the last two weeks.

