Back to school: Health checks UAE parents should know before children return to class

With school reopening in just one and a half weeks, UAE parents are likely to be busy ticking off the usual back-to-school essentials — uniforms, books, stationery, bags and shoes.

But doctors say there is another list worth completing before children return to classrooms: their health checks.

For parents, the weeks before school offer a useful window to review their child's health, particularly after the long summer break and before routines become hectic again.

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Vaccinations: Check records before first school bell

One of the first things parents should check is whether their child's vaccinations are up to date.

School health requirements can vary according to a child’s age and individual circumstances, while schools may also ask families to provide vaccination documentation.

Parents can ask medics about vaccinations recommended for older children and adolescents, including HPV and meningococcal vaccination where appropriate.

Seasonal flu vaccination may also be worth discussing with a doctor as children head into the months when they spend more time together indoors.

Rather than relying on memory, parents should take the child's vaccination record to the appointment so any gaps can be identified and the necessary documentation obtained.

Dr Mamata Bothra, specialist in pediatrics and neonatologist, International Modern Hospital Dubai said, “Start with the vaccination record. Check that routine vaccinations are up to date and that no doses have been missed. Take the Flu shot. If your child has a chronic illness or requires regular medication, make sure prescriptions are current and the school has the necessary information and emergency plan.

She added, “A routine paediatric check-up is useful if your child has not been reviewed recently. Growth, height, weight, blood pressure, physical development, nutrition and general well-being can be assessed.”

Can your child see clearly from back of classroom?

Vision problems are not always obvious to children — or their parents.

A child may simply assume that everyone struggles to see the board, gets headaches while reading or needs to sit close to a screen.

A pre-school eye examination can help identify problems before they start affecting classroom learning.

Parents should pay attention if a child frequently squints, rubs their eyes, tilts their head while looking at something, holds books unusually close to their face or regularly complains of headaches.

Difficulty reading, losing their place while reading or struggling to see the board are also signs that an eye check-up may be worthwhile.

For a child spending long periods reading, studying or using digital devices, making sure their vision is clear can also make schoolwork more comfortable.

Dr Praveen Sreekanthalal, Consultant Paediatrics at NMC Speciality Hospital, Abu Dhabi “Children and parents often do not realize that their eye sight is abnormal and with increased screen use in children, it is important that parents make sure that their child’s recommended vision screening into date. Spending more time outdooors when the weather permits can help slow the progression of myopia.”

What parents can observe is to look for signs such as squinting, sitting closer to the TV or bringing books closer to the face, difficulty seeing the classroom board often noticed by teachers and/or unexplained reluctance to read.

He added, “When screen time is unavoidable, teach the 20-20-20 rule: after 20 min of near work, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.”

Don't leave the dentist until a tooth starts hurting

A dental appointment is another item that can easily slip down the family's priority list during the summer.

Yet tooth decay and other dental problems can cause pain, affect eating and potentially lead to missed school days.

A routine examination before the new term gives dentists an opportunity to look for cavities or early signs of decay, remove plaque build-up and reinforce good brushing and flossing habits.

It can also be an opportunity to discuss whether a child needs an orthodontic assessment, particularly where there are concerns about crowded or misaligned teeth.

For parents, dealing with a small dental problem before school starts may be considerably easier than trying to arrange an urgent appointment once lessons, activities and examinations are under way.

Dr Matta Naiem Boktor, Specialist Paediatrics, Burjeel Medical Center, Al Falah, said, “A dental check-up is advisable if the child has not had one recently, particularly if there is tooth pain, sensitivity, or visible decay. Children should continue brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and limit frequent sugary snacks and drinks.”

A general check can pick up more than height, weight

For younger children especially, the start of a new academic year can be a useful point to review overall growth and development.

A routine paediatric assessment may include checking height and weight, assessing growth patterns and discussing nutrition, physical activity and other lifestyle habits.

It is also an opportunity for parents to mention anything they noticed over the summer — whether it is a change in appetite, sleep, energy levels or general wellbeing.

The aim is not to turn every back-to-school appointment into a battery of tests but to address concerns early rather than allowing them to become a distraction during term.

School readiness is also about sleep and emotions

The physical checklist is only part of the picture.

After weeks of late nights, travel, holidays and relaxed routines, returning to school can be a significant adjustment for children.

Parents can start moving bedtime and wake-up times gradually closer to the school schedule before the first day, rather than attempting a dramatic reset overnight.

Reducing late-night screen use and creating a calmer evening routine can also help children transition back into school-day rhythms.

Boktor added, “Sleep routines should also be reset gradually. Parents should bring bedtime and wake-up times closer to the school schedule over the days before August 31, rather than making a sudden change.”

There is an emotional adjustment, too.

A new class, teacher, school year or academic workload can bring excitement but also anxiety. Parents should give children space to talk about what they are looking forward to and what may be worrying them.

Persistent anxiety, withdrawal or major changes in behaviour should not simply be dismissed as nerves about going back to school. Where concerns continue, parents can speak to a paediatrician, school counsellor or appropriate mental health professional.

“The goal is not to subject every healthy child to extensive testing but to identify and address any problems that could affect their health, concentration, learning, or participation at school,” added Boktor.