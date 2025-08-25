Back to school in UAE: New timetables, longer holidays as students return to classrooms

After nearly two months of summer break, the iconic yellow school buses are back on Monday morning, crisscrossing the UAE to transport students at the start of the new 2025-26 academic year.

Schools across the UAE reopened their gates to over one million students returning in a staggered manner, bringing in a fresh wave of excitement and nerves. Traffic around schools picked up early as parents dropped off children, some for their very first day, others returning to familiar corridors.

Inside the school, the energy was equally high, with teachers arriving early, preparing to welcome the children. Some faculty members were seen carrying supplies into the school while others gathered in small groups, exchanging greetings and prepping the classroom.

Reunion and discovery

The morning was a blend of reunion and discovery, with new students and staff settling in alongside those returning. On campuses, friends reunited with laughter and hugs, many posing for photos at colourful welcome-back booths with playful props.

Others wandered sleepily through hallways, still adjusting to early mornings. Conversations hummed with holiday recaps and free welcome-back ice creams, as students chatted about summer trips or simply quiet days spent with family.

The day also brought new milestones for some. Year 7 student Caylie, a Chinese expat at GEMS Founders Al Barsha, admitted to feeling "excited… maybe," while also confessing to a few jitters. "This year is Secondary, and there will be an increased workload — a lot of hard work. I'm a little worried about Math," she said. "But I can't wait to meet my friends and my new teachers."

Year 11 student of GEMS Cambridge International school, Mehreen Arfaz, said, “I am super excited to go back to school, even though I am slightly nervous since I will be writing my IGCSE board exams this year. I am super happy to see my teachers and classmates. Over the summer, a lot has happened; new school schedules were announced. I am thrilled that we will get a longer December holiday. Our school has put in place a new timetable, which shortens lessons to 40 minutes and increases the number of periods. So the new academic year is definitely going to be interesting."

Parents, too, marked their own transitions — Egyptian mother Sarah Ahmed dropped off her three-year-old son at a “big school” for the first time, and described a morning filled with cheerful anticipation. "He told me what he wanted in his lunch box and even chose his fork colour," she laughed. "Till now everything is under control… he didn’t cry at all and walked off happily towards his classroom."

Shift from primary to secondary

For others, the shift from primary to secondary brought a mix of pride and apprehension. "My son is starting Year 7 at GEMS Founders Al Barsha, and I expect many changes as he transitions,” said Jordanian parent Dania Liswi. "Academically, it will be more demanding, and socially, it may be challenging. But we are confident we will navigate it together."

Practical changes have also shaped this year’s start. Neha Yasser, whose son is also entering Year 7 in the same school, noted that his bag is “noticeably lighter” compared to her daughter’s in Year 9. “With lessons being doubled during the day, there are fewer subjects, so students need to carry fewer books,” she said.

Weeklong preparation

Beyond the classrooms, faculty members went above and beyond to support families after the summer break, fostering a welcoming, open-door environment where parents could engage, seek answers, and feel assured that their children were joining a community ready to grow and thrive.

"Induction programmes for new students and staff, along with a variety of fun-filled activities, were thoughtfully organised to create a welcoming atmosphere,” said Shiny Davison, Principal of Woodlem School Hamidiya. “Every child received a small keepsake to remember their first day."

Across Sharjah, students returned to schools with equal enthusiasm. Vandana Marwaha, Principal and Director of Delhi Private School Sharjah, described the day as a “reboot.” “Children were eagerly sharing holiday stories with teachers and reconnecting with friends,” she said. “Every corner of the school has been prepared with care, blending joy with safety. This fresh chapter reminds us that learning is about laughter, belonging, and new beginnings.”

In Abu Dhabi, schools used the summer to enhance their campuses and rethink education strategies. Tracy Crowder-Cloe, Principal at Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, highlighted "expanded dining halls, a redesigned senior school library, new astro turf, and sports facilities," all reflecting a commitment to student well-being. “Our staff also engaged in forward-thinking conversations on classroom innovation, AI, holistic development, and sustainability,” she added.