Arcadia British School marks first graduating class in landmark moment

The Class of 2026 reflects a decade-long journey shaped by resilience, ambition, and a future-focused education

By:

Kushmita Bose and Sana Eqbal | Partner Content Share:











A decade after opening its doors to just 77 students, Arcadia British School, a premium British curriculum school by Arcadia Education, has reached a defining moment. On April 30, 2026, the school celebrated its first graduating cohort at the Museum of the Future, marking a milestone that reflects both its steady growth and its evolving role within the UAE’s education landscape.

The ceremony recognised the school’s first-ever Year 13 cohort, a group of 21 students whose journey has unfolded alongside the school’s own development. For an institution that began with a small founding community, the occasion carried significance beyond the formalities, reflecting years of steady expansion, early trust from families and a clear academic direction, rooted in its commitment to nurturing lifelong learners.

Now a community of more than 1,300 students, Arcadia British School’s growth was mirrored in the scale of the event, which brought together parents, teachers and senior leadership. Among those in attendance were Mohan Valrani, chairman and founder of Arcadia Education; Mohamed Al Shirawi, chairman of Al Shirawi Group; Dr Navin Valrani, CEO of Arcadia Education; and Giles Pruett, executive principal at Arcadia British School and member of the board of governors at Arcadia Education, along with VIP guests and stakeholders from across the Arcadia community.

A milestone shaped by growth

For school leadership, the significance of the moment was both institutional and deeply personal. “This is one of the fundamental milestones that a school has,” said Pruett, reflecting on the first graduating class. “Finishing your public examinations at 16 and 18 is the pinnacle for every school.”

He also pointed to the transformation he has witnessed firsthand. “I took over the school with 17 children in the secondary school in 2019-2020. They’re now over 500, and we have our first graduating class. It’s a pivotal moment for the school. Absolutely a wow moment.”

Dr Valrani reflected on a similar sense of progression, describing the milestone as the result of years of careful building. “It’s been quite a journey, 10 years for the first graduating class, and so many special moments,” he said. “We had only 77 families who believed in us. For me, it’s those moments with the children, from the early days to the launch of GCSEs and A levels, and now the university placements this cohort has achieved.”

Looking ahead, he emphasised that the focus extends well beyond academic achievement. “When you look at the world they’re heading into, with AI and constant change, being well rounded and confident, and having the willingness to learn and relearn, that’s the best mindset we can give our students today.”

Students at the centre

If the evening belonged to the institution, the voice of the day belonged to the students, many of whom spoke with a mix of pride, relief and anticipation.

For Ege Soyer, who will study law at Cardiff University, the experience carries a sense of responsibility. “As the first graduating class, my classmates and I have done exceptionally well in our studies and in setting a good character for future Arcadians,” he said. “It’s a unique, euphoric feeling. It’s a major milestone, and being the first makes it even more special.”

That blend of pride and pressure was a common theme. Orin Gray, who plans to pursue sports technology at Loughborough University, acknowledged both. “There’s a lot of pressure in setting the standard, but with all the support we’ve had, it’s been manageable,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better start into adult life.”

For others, the milestone is more personal than symbolic. Leonardo Piccozzi, who is preparing to study law, described it as a turning point. “I feel like I’m achieving a big milestone in my life,” he said. “This is a new step, a new chapter, and I’m really excited for what comes next.”

With just over 20 students, the group experienced a level of individual attention that shaped both their academic and personal journeys. Aariana Adnani described it as “inspiring and powerful” to be part of a group that sets traditions for those who follow. “Our cohort is small, so it’s been really intimate,” she said. “We get so much attention from counsellors and teachers. My proudest moment is getting into Boston College, which was my first choice.”

For long-term students like Nithilaa Tamilmaran, who has been with the school for nearly nine years, the milestone carries a deeper emotional connection. “I’ve seen the school from when it was just bricks,” she said. “I feel really honoured to be part of the first graduating class.”

Jimena De Mora, also a long-time student, captured the shift from observer to role model. “When you’re younger, you look up to your seniors. And when it’s your turn, you realise you are that person now,” she said. “It’s a great honour to be a role model for younger students.”

Beyond the classroom

While the ceremony celebrated academic achievements and university placements, it also reflected the broader ethos Arcadia Education has built over the years. Performances, student reflections and awards underscored a clear focus on developing well-rounded individuals, where confidence, character and personal growth are valued alongside academic success.

With university placements across disciplines ranging from law to emerging fields such as sports technology, the group represents a diverse set of ambitions shaped by both strong academic grounding and individual interests.