American University of Sharjah: Empowering global leaders and innovators for a dynamic future
American University of Sharjah
A renowned centre for educational excellence and cutting-edge research, the American University of Sharjah (AUS) has been ranked among the top 10 Arab universities by QS Arab Region University Rankings every year for the past eight consecutive years (2023).
AUS is ranked number one in the UAE in accounting, finance, business and management studies, architecture and the built environment, art and design, and civil and structural engineering (tied), according to QS World Subject Rankings (2023). It is also among the top universities in the UAE in areas of electrical and electronic engineering; mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing engineering; chemical engineering; and computer science and information systems, according to the same ranking.
This world-class distinction is attributed to the calibre of the university’s accomplished faculty and researchers, progressive curricula and talented students who are poised to become the leaders of tomorrow. AUS offers 28 majors and 45 minors at the undergraduate level, 16 master's degree programs and four PhD programmes through its College of Arts and Sciences (CAS); College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD); School of Business Administration (SBA) and College of Engineering (CEN).
Accomplished alumni
The university's well-rounded approach to education instils in its students a drive to grow and become innovators and creative creators. Through its American liberal arts education, the university fosters critical thinking, problem-solving, resilience, communication and creativity, positioning AUS alumni for success in any field. This is evident in the accomplishments of its alumni, who are today government and business leaders, successful entrepreneurs, industry influencers and respected academics and researchers. AUS has been ranked among the top five on employer reputation, according to QS Arab Region University Rankings (2023).
Diverse student body
This investment in the future of students who are academically curious and possess a global mindset has attracted learners from all over the world, with more than 90 nationalities represented in its student body. Due to its diverse university community, AUS is ranked AUS among the top five universities with the highest percentage of international students, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings (2023).
Vibrant student community
At AUS, the student experience is transformative. This is a wide variety of opportunities for students to pursue their interests and build their skills through cultural clubs, student organisations, sports teams, leadership programmes, community service and study abroad programs. AUS also offers its students a safe, comfortable and convenient place to live in its residential halls. Over 1,400 students live in separate men’s and women’s halls, enjoying the rich multicultural atmosphere, special events for resident students and the support of the university’s dedicated staff.
Scholarships and financial assistance
AUS works to ensure that financial circumstances do not prevent talented students from receiving a quality university education. A variety of merit- and need-based grants and scholarships are offered, with two out of three AUS students receiving some form of grant or scholarship every year. Competitive assistantships are available for master’s and PhD students.
A work-integrated education approach
With its work-integrated education approach that encompasses industry needs and growing trends, AUS continues to build on its 25 years of experience for a better tomorrow, addressing any skills gaps between academia and the labour market through its advanced curricula, state-of-the-art facilities and training, internship and study abroad opportunities. This adept understanding of the ever-changing market and advancing technologies prompts AUS to continuously upgrade its academic offerings to meet the needs of the future.
New offerings
Starting Fall 2023, AUS is offering its new Master of Arts in International Studies (MAIS), which is uniquely designed to train future leaders and change-makers. The programme offers the foundation for career opportunities in diverse fields such as government and foreign service, education, law, non-government organisations and multinational corporations. The program is open to students from all fields of study with some background in international studies, political science, history or the social sciences. Current AUS undergraduate students can also pursue the MAIS through the AUS Accelerated Master’s Program, which allows them to take specific graduate courses while completing their bachelor’s degrees, saving both time and money.
The recently launched CEN 2.0 programme in the AUS College of Engineering integrates the key topics of data analytics, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, sustainability and advanced technology in the undergraduate engineering curricula. Additionally, plans are underway for new undergraduate and graduate degree programmes in the college, such as the bachelor of science in chemical and biological engineering, the bachelor of science in digital construction engineering and management, the bachelor of science in intelligent systems and mechatronics engineering, and the master of science in machine learning.
AUS also recently launched a PhD in Biosciences and Bioengineering in response to the growing demand for essential services in the region, such as healthcare, food, security, water and energy. The multidisciplinary programme is taught by qualified faculty at the forefront of their fields, leading its graduates to produce innovative solutions that enhance healthcare services.
Further, AUS will be launching Korean language courses starting Fall 2023 out of a strong conviction that language learning is an essential component of a well-rounded education that prepares students to be active members of a globalized world.
To find out more about AUS, including how to apply for the coming semester, please visit w.aus.edu/kt.