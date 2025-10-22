  • search in Khaleej Times
‘Al Saff Al Emirati’ classrooms launched across nurseries in Abu Dhabi to teach UAE heritage

Targeting children aged two to four across nationalities, the initiative is now available in 11 private nurseries across the capital

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 4:02 PM

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched Al Saff Al Emirati (Emirati classroom), a new classroom provision designed to nurture a strong sense of national identity among young children by immersing them in Emirati heritage, values, and language.

Targeting children aged two to four across nationalities, the initiative is now available in 11 private nurseries across the capital, with more institutions expected to adopt the programme later this academic year.

Led by Emirati educators, Al Saff Al Emirati classrooms weave cultural elements into everyday learning through Arabic-led instruction, traditional storytelling, proverbs, and poetry celebrating the UAE’s rich history and inspiring figures.

The approach reinforces Arabic not only as a tool of communication but as “a key pillar of identity and belonging,” helping children develop pride and love for their culture from an early age.

Nurseries to employ at least two Emirati educators

To qualify, participating nurseries must employ at least two Emirati educators and submit a detailed curriculum plan outlining how they will create a supportive classroom environment with appropriate Arabic learning resources.

Mariam Al Hallami, Executive Director of the Early Education Sector at ADEK, said, “We are creating an environment where children can build a strong foundation in Arabic, further fostering their sense of self and community within a local context. For parents, our comprehensive approach ensures Arabic literacy and national identity are embedded in Abu Dhabi’s youngest learners. Al Saff Al Emirati will also support career pathways into early education for passionate Emirati educators who want to contribute to this field.”

Al Saff Al Emirati classrooms

Enrollment in the programme is open to both Emirati and non-Emirati families seeking a culturally rich, Arabic-focused learning experience. So far, over 21 per cent of participating families are expatriates, reflecting growing interest in immersing children in the local context and fostering shared values and community connection.

Parents are encouraged to check with their nurseries about the availability of Al Saff Al Emirati classrooms to ensure their children receive early exposure to Emirati culture and language.

The 11 private nurseries currently implementing the Al Saff Al Emirati classroom include:

  1. Bright Beginnings Nursery - Al Rawdha, Abu Dhabi

  2. Liwa International School - Al Qattara, Al Ain

  3. Teddy Bear Nursery – Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi

  4. Redwood Nursery – Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi

  5. Redwood Nursery – Al Marina, Abu Dhabi

  6. Redwood Nursery – Al Rawdha, Abu Dhabi

  7. Kids Fantasy Nursery – Al Khalidiyah, Abu Dhabi

  8. Little Helpers Nursery – Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi

  9. Little Helpers Nursery – Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi

  10. Blossom Education Investment – Zayed City, Abu Dhabi

  11. Blossom Education Investment – Rabdan, Abu Dhabi