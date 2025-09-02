Ajman mandates all private schools to combat student abuse, bullying, neglect

All private schools in Ajman have been mandated to prevent and combat all forms of abuse against students, whether physical, psychological, verbal, or electronic by the Office of Private Education Affairs in the Emirate of Ajman.

The authority also instructed schools to prohibit any cases of neglect, discrimination, harassment, and bullying. This aims to provide a safe educational environment that preserves the dignity of all students and safeguards their rights, in alignment with the national policy for child protection in educational institutions.

The circular also emphasised the necessity of establishing internal systems and procedures for protection and promoting a culture of safeguarding among students, staff, and parents.

This means that a trained and certified protection officer must be appointed in each school, along with the provision of safe and confidential reporting channels, as well as the organisation of mandatory annual training programmes for staff and introductory workshops for students and parents on child rights and protection mechanisms.

The authority warned that non-compliance with the provisions of the circular will expose violating schools to legal and administrative accountability, including the imposition of fines, suspension of licenses, or disciplinary actions against offending staff, according to the relevant authorities when necessary.