Ajman announces Eid Al Adha public holiday for private schools

Ajman announced the official Eid Al Adha public holiday for private schools across the emirate on Wednesday, May 13.

Students will get a holiday from Monday, May 25, until Sunday, May 31, with classes resuming on Monday, June 1, as per a statement by the Private Education Affairs Office.

This translates to a nine-day break for students, with May 23 and 24 being observed as usual weekends.

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The PEO Ajman's announcement comes after the UAE's Ministry of Education revealed last week the dates for the mid-term break for the third semester, with the Eid Al Adha break for students and administrative and teaching staff falling between May 25 to 29.

The authority made the announcement after it approved the schedule of schools for the rest of the year. This holiday comes right before students enter the final assessment phase, allowing them to take a short break before their exams.

According to the schedule, students will return to their classrooms on June 1 to resume the third semester, with mock exams being held on June 15 and 16.

The official holiday for Islamic New Year will fall on June 17, which will then be followed by the start of the end-of-term exams — from June 24 to July 3. The ministry has set July 3 as the last day of school for students marking the end of the academic year.

Meanwhile, students in the neighbouring emirate of Sharjah will enjoy a 10-day holiday, with May 22-24 and May 29-31 being observed as usual weekends in the cultural city.

Dubai students on the other hand will also be getting a nine-day holiday, with May 23, 24, and 30, 31 being observed as usual weekends.

As faithful begin preparations for the festival, the UAE's Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said in a statement on Tuesday that the holiday will be observed from Monday, May 25, until Friday, May 29, 2026. When combined with the weekends (Sat/Sun), this could give employees a 9-day extended holiday. Work will resume on Monday, June 1.

When will Eid Al Adha in UAE begin?

Astronomical calculations suggest that the 29th day of Dhul Qadah — also known as Dhul Qidah, Dhu Al Qadah, or Dhu Al Qidah — will fall on Sunday (May 17). On this day, the crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah will be observed.

If the moon is sighted on May 17, Dhul Hijjah will begin on Monday (May 18). If the moon is not sighted, Dhul Qadah will complete 30 days, and Dhul Hijjah will begin on Tuesday, May 19.

This will shift all key Islamic dates that follow, including Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.