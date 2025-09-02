UAE doctors warn of rising after-school burnout in children; early signs revealed

Doctors in the UAE are sounding the alarm over cases of after-school burnout among children, urging parents to identify early warning signs before it affects mental and physical health.

This concern aligns with recent international studies highlighting the risks of overscheduled childhoods. A recent study by the University of Exeter in the UK, which analysed data from 2,500 children aged seven to 12, found that one in three children do not play outdoors after school, and a fifth do not play at all on weekends. The research emphasised that outdoor play is essential for developing social and emotional skills.

Similarly, a 2024 study from the University of Georgia in the US revealed that the growing hours high school students spend on “enrichment activities”, including tutoring, sports, school clubs, and homework, can negatively impact mental health, with additional activities offering little academic benefit.

Local experts explain

Dr Mamata Bothra, specialist in pediatrics and neonatology at International Modern Hospital, Dubai, said, “The issue of after-school burnout is very real and increasingly seen in children in the UAE and worldwide. Parents need to be aware that burnout doesn’t always look like it does in adults. Children may not always express stress verbally, so recognising subtle signs is key.”

She added that parents should watch for physical complaints such as frequent headaches, stomach pain, or unexplained fatigue, especially in the evenings after long school and activity days.

Sleep disturbances — difficulty falling asleep, restless nights, or waking up unusually tired, are also common signs. Behavioural changes like irritability, mood swings, reluctance to attend activities they once enjoyed, or a sudden decline in school performance may also indicate burnout.

“Too many regimented activities can affect their immunity, leading to recurrent colds or infections, and even raise stress levels,” she added.

Finding the right balance

Pankaj Nandlal Tardeja, HOD and Specialist in General Paediatrics at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain, emphasised the importance of balance.

“Achieving balance is essential; make sure kids get enough sleep, engage in unstructured play every day, and have family meals without any gadgets. Instead of putting pressure on the child to keep up with others, choose activities based on their true interests and passion. When outdoor play is restricted due to the climate, schedule indoor relaxation and keep in mind that downtime and family time is just as important as study time.”

Psychologists have long cautioned that overscheduled childhoods can undermine the development of non-academic skills, including coping with setbacks and building strong relationships.

Open communication and age-appropriate sleep

Dr Sara Ahmed, Specialist Pediatrician at Prime Medical Center – Al Barari, said, “Having open conversations with children about how they feel regarding their schedule is important. Parents must prioritise age-appropriate sleep as well. Nine to twelve hours for younger children and eight to ten hours for teenagers. They must choose activities that align with the child’s genuine interests, rather than competitive pressure. Make use of school-based enrichment programmes, which can reduce the need for additional evening commitments.”

She added, “A child’s long-term success depends not only on academics or achievements but also on balance, rest, and joy. Protecting that balance is the greatest gift parents can give.”