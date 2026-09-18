ADEK to add 12,000 nursery seats across Abu Dhabi, create jobs for Emirati women

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is expanding Al Ghad Nurseries across the emirate, increasing capacity to 12,000 seats by 2029 to expand access to early childhood education across the emirate.

The expansion will give thousands more Emirati children, aged two to four access to high-quality, subsidised early childhood education.

The aim is to offer an early learning environment rooted in Arabic language, Emirati culture, values and national identity. With the added seats, more families across Abu Dhabi will get access to to quality early education.

Nominal fees for Emirati families

The expansion will be delivered in three phases. Priority will be given to establishing new nurseries in areas with a high concentration of Emirati children across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The nurseries will help children develop their language, communication, social and learning skills. They will also identify potential developmental or learning needs early so that tailored support can be provided.

Al Ghad Nurseries currently operate across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and are open to UAE Nationals and children of Emirati mothers living within the designated areas served by each nursery, with priority given to children of working mothers.

As part of the expansion, eligible families will be able to enroll their children for a nominal fee of Dh800 per month, with exemptions for low-income families registered with the Social Support Authority, children requiring additional support, the fifth child in families with five or more children, and children of working mothers who do not have domestic help.

Career opportunities

The expansion will also create new career opportunities for Emirati women in the early childhood sector. Al Ghad Nurseries already provide employment opportunities supported by dedicated training and professional development pathways, and as the network grows, ADEK aims to create more than 1,000 additional opportunities for Emirati women.