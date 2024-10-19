Abu Dhabi schools set new homework rules, use e-books as backpack weight policy revised

Photo: Reuters file used for illustrative purposes

Even before new backpack weight limits take effect in Abu Dhabi, schools have already been implementing measures to ensure students' bags are not too heavy.

Starting February 1, 2025, schools in the emirate have to limit backpack loads to five to 10 per cent of students' weight. It's a move that many parents have welcomed, especially after seeing how children struggled with heavy bags.

School officials assure that they have policies in place to reduce backpack weight. One strategy that is being implemented is the use of digital books.

“We use e-books and online resources, which significantly lightens the load, as students only need a device to access their materials,” David Craggs, vice-principal of GEMS World Academy, Abu Dhabi, told Khaleej Times. "With digital books implemented, students can access materials on various platforms."

Opting for modular books would also help so students can carry only the necessary chapters for specific classes, Craggs said. "The school library plays a vital role, enabling students to borrow books as needed, thereby minimising the number of books carried daily."

Lockers, homework schedules

While school lockers could be used to store books, principal Abhilasha Singh said this could be challenging.

"If books are kept in school lockers, students may face difficulties in completing homework and studying for exams," said Singh of Shining Star International School Abu Dhabi.

To address this concern, schools often provide alternative solutions, with teachers offering downloadable assignments or online portals and apps, allowing students to access homework tasks without needing to carry physical books home, she said.

Organising lockers and setting up transparent systems would help students know when to take books home and leave them at school, Singh added.

At Abu Dhabi Indian School, Al Muroor, a homework schedule is followed "so that students only carry the books relevant for their assignments, allowing them to leave the rest in their lockers", said the campus' principal, Neeraj Bhargava.

Why backpack weight is a concern

Studies indicate that carrying more than 10 to 15 per cent of one's weight can lead to issues such as back pain, shoulder strain, and abnormal spine alignment.

Dr Sherif Mohamed Mosaad Kamel, a paediatrician and neonatologist at Zulekha Hospital Dubai, said that ideally, backpacks of younger students should not be more than 1.5 to 2.5 kg, approximately 10 per cent of their body weight. As students advance to higher grades, these weight limits could increase in correlation with their physical development, Kamel said. Students in Grades 7 to 9 can carry bags weighing no more than 5 to 7kg, or 12 to 15 per cent of their body weight. Those in Grades 10-12 can have a slightly heavier load, but their bags should still be at most 7 to 8kg, within 15 per cent of their body weight. While there are limits based on body weight for both groups, senior students have a slightly higher weight than their younger peers. Kamel urged all schools to implement strategies, such as encouraging the use of digital textbooks and providing lockers to support students' health and well-being. "Schools must take measures to prevent students from carrying overly heavy bags and ensure the healthy growth of children's developing muscles and bones."