Abu Dhabi revises limits of school bag weight for students in private sector

Schools will be expected to comply with the policy from February 1, 2026

Top Stories

Schools in Abu Dhabi will soon have to ensure that the weight of students' backpack does not exceed 5-10 per cent of their own weight, a revised policy issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge says.

The authority calculated specific weight limits for students across grades on the basis of recommendations by the American Chiropractic Association.

The individual factors of each student such as their overall health, physical strength, and any existing health conditions should be considered to avoid adverse effects on their spine or body.

This advisory added that schools will be expected to comply with this policy from February 1, 2026.


Here is the maximum backpack weight for students:

Grade/YearMaximum backpack weight
KG1/FS2Not exceeding 2kg
KG2/Year 1Not exceeding 2kg
Grade 1/Year 2Not exceeding 2kg
Grade 2/Year 3Not exceeding 3kg to 4.5kg
Grade 3/Year 4Not exceeding 3kg to 4.5kg
Grade 4/Year 5Not exceeding 3kg to 4.5kg
Grade 5/Year 6Not exceeding 6kg to 8kg
Grade 6/Year 7Not exceeding 6kg to 8kg
Grade 7/Year 8Not exceeding 6kg to 8kg
Grade 8/Year 9Not exceeding 6kg to 8kg
Grade 9/Year 10Not exceeding 10kg
Grade 10/Year 11Not exceeding 10kg
Grade 11/Year 12Not exceeding 10kg
Grade 12/Year 13Not exceeding 10kg

