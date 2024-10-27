Abu Dhabi private schools must have safety officer, on-site clinic, smoke-free campus

Private schools in Abu Dhabi must ensure a healthy and safe environment for all staff, students, and visitors, as mandated by recent guidelines from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).

Schools are required to implement comprehensive policies that outline the responsibilities of students, staff, contractors, and visitors. The policy emphasises training staff and students on potential hazards, and ensuring all students have access to high-quality health services through school clinics at no additional cost.

While the policies went into effect from the academic year 2024/25, schools are expected to be fully comply with the updated policies by February 1, 2026.

Here are the health and safety policies that private schools in the Capital are mandated to follow:

Mandatory health and safety officer

Schools must appoint a dedicated, full-time health and safety officer responsible for implementing and overseeing health and safety policies. They may only be assigned to other relevant roles (e.g., facilities manager) as long as health and safety remains their priority. A deputy may be assigned to cover shorter leave periods of the officer.

The officer is required to remain on the school premises at all times during the day. This role cannot be shared across multiple campuses in order to ensure focused oversight. The health officer must meet specific training and qualification requirements (see below) by February 1, 2026.

Student and staff training

A policy mandates that all students receive education on health and safety topics like road safety, risk management, fire safety, and first aid.

Schools shall also ensure that all staff receive training to equip them with the foundational knowledge (including reporting hazardous and health and safety-related incidents) and practical skills for safeguarding students.

School bag weight

Schools must adhere to maximum weight limits for students' school bags. A student’s school bag should not exceed 5-10 per cent of the child's body weight when packed, taking into account individual factors such as overall health, physical strength, and any existing health conditions. This guideline aims to prevent adverse effects on the student's spine or body.

Health and safety requirements

Schools must adhere to procedures for the secure storage and safe use of potentially hazardous substances and equipment, including laboratory chemicals, biological materials, cleaning agents, workshop tools, and maintenance equipment.

Smoke-free campus: Schools must uphold a smoke-free environment both on their premises and in the surrounding areas by enforcing a strict no-smoking policy (e-cigarettes/vaping included), for all students, staff, and visitors.

Medical services

Schools must now operate on-site clinics to provide healthcare services, led by a full-time, licensed school nurse. These clinics must comply with Department of Health (DoH) standards. Schools are required to obtain and maintain a DoH healthcare facility licence in order to operate their clinic.

Medication must be given according to DoH requirements, including the management of accidents and medical emergencies such as anaphylaxis and seizures. This process requires a completed parental consent form.

Regular basic and comprehensive health screenings must be conducted. Schools are also required to facilitate access for DoH-appointed health providers to conduct the school-based immunisation programme for students.

Individual student healthcare