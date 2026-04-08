Abu Dhabi schools tighten attendance rule, track absences in distance learning

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Private schools in Abu Dhabi are making their absence tracking stricter for distance learning. New rules from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) make it clear that online classes should be just as rigorous as in-person ones.

Under the new policy, schools are using organised, step-by-step systems to record absences and spot patterns early. These systems aim to support student well-being and academic responsibility. The move comes as distance learning continues in the UAE amid regional developments.

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The message is clear from Adek: “Distance learning is not a reduced version of schooling. It is schooling delivered by distance. The standard expected of schools — in terms of learning outcomes, student welfare, curriculum coverage, and teacher quality — does not change because the physical location changes.”

Schools must notify parents of any unexplained absence within 120 minutes of the start of the school day and clearly distinguish between authorised and unauthorised absences.

3 categories of authorised absences

Adek has outlined specific categories in which absences may be approved, provided schools submit appropriate documentation. These include medical cases, family emergencies, and documented travel, alongside other exceptional circumstances such as bereavement, official duties, or participation in approved events.

Schools adopt data-driven tracking systems

This updated policy has led to more robust systems that combine technology with human oversight, school leaders said.

Shahina Ahmad OBE, Executive Principal and CEO of Gems World Academy Abu Dhabi, explained how schools are balancing compassion with consistency.

“In our school, authorised absences are approached with a balance of empathy and accountability, recognising that genuine circumstances arise, while maintaining clear structures to ensure consistency and integrity.

Absences are recorded in iSAMS (official recording system) and mirrored in the central tracker (working document), ensuring both accuracy and real-time visibility.”

She added that evidence thresholds help maintain transparency:

"For 1-2 days of absence, parent communication is logged. For 3 to 5 days of absence, medical certificate is required. However for more than 5 days, a formal documentation + SLT awareness is a must.”

The system also flags repeated patterns, ensuring that even authorised absences are monitored closely.

“Importantly, authorised absences are still monitored and can trigger ‘At Risk’ status if patterns emerge, ensuring that no student slips through the gaps.”

Ahmad highlighted that schools are no longer waiting for issues to escalate. “A same-day trigger ensures that 3+ missed lessons prompts our admin staff to contact the student/parent immediately, reinforcing that attendance is monitored in real time, not retrospectively.”

Early intervention replaces reactive responses

Schools are putting more effort into stopping absenteeism before it starts, rather than only responding after it happens. Ahmad said that schools now look at attendance issues over a period of time, not just as one-off incidents.

“Students are defined by patterns, not single events:

5 days of absence or 5 days in 10-day window

3+ missed lessons in a day (early trigger)

Teacher/parent concern.”

She added that a live “At Risk” register allows schools to track each case closely.

"Crucially, students are flagged early and supported immediately without waiting for specific thresholds, shifting the focus from reactive reporting to proactive care."

Balancing flexibility with accountability

At The British International School Abu Dhabi, schools said clear communication with families is key to preventing misuse of the system.

Stephanie Watson, Deputy Headteacher – Secondary, said, "Authorised absence is managed through clear, documented communication with families and careful oversight by pastoral and senior leaders. In family emergencies or travel cases, parents are asked to inform the school directly, and absences are recorded centrally."

She noted flexibility is built into the system, especially for students studying across time zones. “Where students are learning across different time zones, we use Virtual Learning, known as VL. This approach supports wellbeing by allowing students to remain engaged with learning without disrupting sleep or family circumstances.”

At the same time, oversight remains strict. “VL is closely monitored. Only students on verified and regularly updated lists are assigned VL status, and engagement is checked through learning platforms and tutor oversight.”

Attendance plans and parental engagement

Other schools reinforce accountability through structured intervention plans.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal of Shining Star International School, said documentation is essential. "We are verifying this by asking for supporting evidence like flight tickets /medical reports /death in a family, etc. Absences are only granted to those who share valid documents."

She added that verification happens in stages: “The documents are verified through three stages like Form Tutor — HOS — Principal.

We have implemented AIP (attendance improvement plan for those students who are unauthorised absences.”

The school also works closely with parents and specialist staff.

“Our School Admissions Manager, Ms Athira, works very closely liaising with parents. We also have our Inclusion Head, Dr Aby, stepping in for students needing interventions.”

A tiered, human-centred approach

For many schools, the tiered system is as much about understanding families as it is about enforcing rules.

Adam Ryder, Head of Secondary at Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi, said:

“We have a tiered system to address absences. However, the first stage of this is to work with and understand the unique circumstances of each individual family.”

He emphasised that monitoring happens continuously.

“Registration is taken (before) every lesson and absences are followed up in a considerate and caring manner… we closely monitor the patterns of attendance of students and proactively engage with students and families.”