Budgeting, online safety: How Abu Dhabi is preparing Emirati students for life abroad

One hundred and ten Emirati students are spending their summer preparing for more than university admission. Through a new programme from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), they are learning to manage budgets, protect themselves online, adapt to living away from home, and represent the UAE internationally.

The Onboarding and Readiness Accelerator Program at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi brings together Abu Dhabi Scholarships students, 19 strategic partners, and six international embassies. This initiative expands Adek’s previous pre-departure programme into a comprehensive readiness model, offering support before, during, and after students’ international academic experiences.

The programme is structured around four pillars: national identity and global citizenship; safety and responsible representation; wellbeing and resilience; and life skills for independent living, such as budgeting, accommodation management, and decision-making.

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“The importance of this programme lies in its view of the scholarship journey as an integrated experience, one that goes beyond academics to prepare students for life and study abroad,” said Fatima Al Foulathi, Acting Executive Director of Higher Education at Adek.

“Our aim is always for students to begin their journey academically and personally prepared, holding firmly to their national identity, and able to represent the UAE with pride and responsibility. Most importantly, we want them to return with the knowledge and international experience they have gained and translate it into tangible opportunities and contributions across Abu Dhabi’s priority sectors.”

For Ahmed Zuhair Ahmed Alshoumli, a student at Virginia American School in Abu Dhabi aspiring to study actuarial science at the University of Toronto, the sessions have already made an impact. He found the digital safety session particularly valuable.

“You have to be careful about what you do, because whatever you do abroad can represent your country. If someone sees you doing something negative, it could portray the UAE in a negative way, and if you’re doing something positive, a person could see the UAE in a positive way,” he said.

Raghad Alhammadi, a Penn State University alumna, said ADEK’s support proved most valuable when she needed it most, as a first-semester student far from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Adek helped with travel arrangements, accommodation, regular check-ins, and provided both practical and emotional support,” she said. “Hearing directly from alumni offers valuable insight into life abroad, while giving students the opportunity to build friendships before they travel.”

The programme’s support continues after graduation. Dr Abdulla Al Shimmari, Executive Director of the National Workforce Enablement Sector and Mawaheb Talent Hub at the Department of Government Enablement, said the partnership with Adek helps prepare students for their return to the UAE.

“We are working closely with Adek to prepare them for what to expect when they join universities abroad, and once they come back, how we can enable and upskill them with all the skills they need to excel in the job market,” he said.