Abu Dhabi checks emergency response readiness in over 480 schools, nurseries

Abu Dhabi authorities have conducted a series of field inspections to assess emergency readiness at more than 480 schools and nurseries. The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) conducted these checks.

The inspections aimed to assess preparedness levels and strengthen safety and prevention standards across ADEK-affiliated educational institutions. These were part of a continuous, intelligence-led monitoring system aligned with a proactive approach to enhancing operational readiness across vital sectors.

They included reviewing evacuation plans, early warning systems, and the readiness of response teams in schools and nurseries. Field exercises verified compliance with approved standards and assessed staff awareness of safety procedures. This improves student safety and ensures a secure, sustainable educational environment that can respond effectively to various emergencies.

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Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Undersecretary of the Department of Education and Knowledge, Abu Dhabi, said, “The safety of students and educational staff remains our top priority. In close coordination with relevant authorities, we are strengthening schools' and nurseries' readiness through clear protocols, ongoing inspections, and a proactive approach. This ensures schools are fully prepared, response measures are in place, and parents can feel confident that the highest standards of safety and preparedness are consistently upheld.”

Brigadier Salem Abdullah Bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), affirmed that the implementation of intensive field visits to educational facilities forms part of an integrated operational system aimed at transitioning preparedness from a theoretical framework to a measurable, practical level. This is achieved through the direct verification of system efficiency, the effectiveness of evacuation plans, and the readiness of response teams within schools and nurseries.

He explained that the Authority adopts a proactive approach based on continuous field monitoring and assessment, as well as the testing of realistic scenarios. This helps identify operational gaps and address them promptly, enhancing response efficiency in educational environments and ensuring the highest levels of protection for students and educational staff.

He further noted that these efforts reflect the integration of roles with strategic partners within a unified institutional framework that strengthens overall readiness across the education sector and reinforces a culture of prevention as a shared responsibility. He emphasised that the preparedness of this vital sector represents a strategic priority to support the continuity of the educational process and enhance community safety.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), affirmed that the education sector is a central pillar of the comprehensive preparedness ecosystem. He emphasised the importance of continuous efforts to develop its capabilities and strengthen coordination with relevant authorities through regular field inspections, ensuring effective readiness to respond to diverse potential scenarios.

He said: “These field efforts reflect our commitment to strengthening an integrated preparedness ecosystem grounded in realistic assessment and continuous capability testing. In partnership with relevant entities, we are working to establish a safe educational environment capable of responding effectively to various emergencies. Prioritising preparedness in the education sector is a direct investment in public safety and the sustainability of development. We rely on coordinated roles and unified efforts to ensure the highest standards of protection and prevention.”

These efforts are undertaken within an integrated operational framework led by the Centre in collaboration with its strategic partners. The framework seeks to move beyond compliance towards demonstrable, measurable readiness, achieved through rigorous field assessments and strengthened coordination among stakeholders. The initiative reflects an institutional approach that embeds prevention and proactivity within the education sector, strengthening its ability to respond effectively to a range of scenarios. It supports public safety, ensures the continuity of education, and safeguards Abu Dhabi’s development achievements.