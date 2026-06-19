Abu Dhabi schools barred from denying students exams over unpaid tuition fees

Schools in Abu Dhabi are not allowed to prevent students from taking exams due to unpaid or overdue tuition fees, the emirate’s education regulator has confirmed, reinforcing students’ right to education while outlining clear steps schools must follow to recover outstanding payments.

According to Al Khaleej, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has set out a structured procedure that schools must follow before taking any action against families with unpaid fees. Schools are required to issue three consecutive written reminders to parents, with at least one week between each notice, before any further measures can be considered.

After the three reminders, schools may suspend a student’s registration for up to three days within a term, but this step can only be taken once per academic term. However, ADEK stressed that students cannot be denied entry to examinations because of outstanding tuition fees.

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ADEK said schools may withhold examination certificates and transfer certificates, or block student transfers, through the Student Information System (eSIS) until all outstanding fees have been settled. Schools may also refuse to re-enrol a student if fees remain unpaid, as long as parents are informed in writing at least three months before the end of the academic year of the consequences of non-payment.

The authority added that all private schools have been required to fully comply with the policy since the beginning of the 2025-2026 academic year. Schools must also publish a clear, transparent, and fair fee-collection policy on their websites, outlining how late or non-payment will be managed.

Separately, ADEK announced its priorities for the next phase of private education in Abu Dhabi, unveiling new strategies to strengthen the sector, in line with the UAE leadership's vision to prepare confident, future-ready generations rooted in national identity and equipped to drive innovation and technological advancement.

The strategy focuses on building a more future-ready education system through four priorities: strengthening national identity and Emirati values; supporting student health, safety, and well-being; developing future skills; and enhancing a high-quality, inclusive education system centered on teacher excellence.