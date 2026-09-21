Abu Dhabi to roll out new Arabic reading training for private school kindergarten teachers

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) plans to launch its first comprehensive teacher-training programme focused on teaching Arabic reading in kindergarten next year.

Speaking during a dialogue on gaming and language at the Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries, Mariam Al Halami, director of the private education sector at ADEK, said the challenge has grown steadily over the years.

She said it first became apparent when children began speaking less Arabic with one another. Over time, the problem extended to reading, with children struggling to reach the levels seen a decade ago. Today, the gap is emerging as early as age five.

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Al Halami said teachers are also part of the challenge, as many lack a clear methodology for teaching children how to read. She pointed to international reports showing that the issue is not unique to the UAE but is being seen globally.

How the programme will work

The new programme will be based on the "Science of Reading" methodology, drawing on two decades of research into how children learn to read.

It will start with the basics, such as teaching letter sounds, helping children blend those sounds into words, and then building their comprehension skills.

The programme will not be limited to a particular age group. Al Halami said children who struggle with reading in Grade 1 or Grade 2 still need the same foundational support, starting with understanding letter sounds.

Learning will be divided into different levels, supported by a simple assessment tool that allows teachers to identify exactly where each child is in their reading journey and what they need to progress.

Teachers delivering the programme will also undergo intensive, certified training to ensure they have the tools and methodology needed to support struggling readers.

Connecting gaming with education

Al Halami also highlighted the potential of digital games to support Arabic language learning and cultural identity.

While some smaller companies have started incorporating national identity into locally developed games, she said a gap remains between the gaming industry and schools.

Bridging that gap, she added, could help educational content reach children more widely and give it a more lasting presence in their learning.

Al Halami made the remarks during a session titled "The Role of Digital Games and Interactive Learning Tools in Strengthening Arabic Language and Culture", part of the Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries, held at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi on September 21.