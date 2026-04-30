9-day holiday: UAE announces Eid Al Adha, mid-term break for schools

The Ministry of Education has announced that the mid-term break for the third semester, and Eid Al Adha break for students and administrative, teaching staff will be from May 25 to 29, according to Al Bayan.

The authority made the announcement after it approved the schedule of schools for the rest of the year.

This holiday comes right before students enter the final assessment phase, allowing them to take a short break before their exams.

According to the schedule, students will return to their classrooms on June 1 to resume the third semester, with mock exams being held on June 15 and 16.

The official holiday for Islamic New Year will fall on June 17, which will then be followed by the start of the end-of-term exams – from June 24 to July 3.

The ministry has set July 3 as the last day of school for students marking the end of the academic year.