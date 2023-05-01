74% of Dubai's schools offer 'high', 'very high' wellbeing provision, says KHDA

Six schools in the emirate were inspected for the first time this year, and 25 have improved their rating since the last full inspection cycle

KT photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 3:43 PM

The first year of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) ‘wellbeing evaluations’ reveal that 74 per cent of schools provide high or very high levels of wellbeing provision.

The education regulator of the emirate has for the first-time rated Dubai schools based on the wellbeing provision they offer, as part of a new parent summary report released for all private schools in Dubai.

Parents of students enrolled in Dubai's private schools have received customised summary reports that outline key findings from their child’s school inspection results.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA, said, “The new Parent Summary reports cater to the diverse needs and expectations of parents in Dubai. This includes various aspects of school quality that parents told us matter most to them; the reports give parents access to reliable information about every private school in Dubai. We trust parents will find the reports a valuable resource when choosing or comparing the best schools for their children.”

The summary reports provide parents with quick and accessible information on different aspects of school quality, including quality of teaching, wellbeing provision, evaluation of key subjects, areas of strength and improvement, and more.

More than 80 per cent of schools ensure their students feel consistently positive about their time in school. The development of a wellbeing curriculum is an additional focus area for many schools.

Fatma Belrehif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau, notes, “Various studies indicate that there is a strong correlation between student wellbeing and academic achievement. We are pleased to see consistently high wellbeing levels across schools in Dubai. School leaders are committed to providing a positive and supportive environment that supports student wellbeing, and we encourage them to continue using data to evaluate and improve the wellbeing provision in their schools.”

A total of 199 Dubai private schools were inspected during the 2022-23 academic year. According to data released in April, 77 per cent of students attend schools rated 'Good' or better.

Six schools were inspected for the first time this year, and 25 schools have improved their rating since the last full inspection cycle.

Customised parent summary reports are now available on the KHDA website under each school’s directory listing.

ALSO READ: