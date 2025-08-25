What's new in UAE schools this year? Unified calendar, AI lessons, outdoor learning

As schools reopen for the 2025–26 academic calendar, the UAE is ushering in a new era of learning with a unified calendar, fresh campuses, and pioneering initiatives from AI integration to outdoor and multilingual learning.

Starting this year, every public and private school will follow a unified academic calendar in the UAE, a move that promises smoother planning for families across the country.

The change is expected to streamline school schedules, making it easier for parents to coordinate activities, holidays, and transportation, while giving schools the ability to plan and deploy resources more efficiently.

Notably, Dubai’s private education sector welcomed 16 new early childhood centres (ECCs), six schools, and three international universities in the 2025-26 academic year. Together, these institutions will add over 11,700 new seats.

The country also introduced several forward-looking initiatives. The combined focus on innovation, AI integration, expanded curricula, and experiential learning is setting the tone for a transformative academic year. From newly built Steam centres and outdoor classrooms to apprenticeships and bilingual programmes, schools are providing students with opportunities to develop skills that go beyond textbooks.

AI as a mandatory subject

Among the most notable is the Ministry of Education’s mandate to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a mandatory subject in all public schools from kindergarten through Grade 12. Several private schools are also embedding AI in certain year groups this year, highlighting a nationwide focus on preparing students for a digital and innovation-driven future.

James Efford, Elementary Principal at Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej, said AI is being positioned as a cross-curricular competency rather than just another subject.

“AI empowers students to think critically, act responsibly, and innovate with confidence,” he said. “AI lessons are being integrated into our timetable from the beginning of the school year, ensuring students are exposed early to core concepts. The rollout begins with upper elementary and middle school students, with expansion across additional grades over time. Students engage with AI concepts weekly, while also seeing reinforcement through project work in Computing, Science, and Design.”

Innovation in facilities and curriculum is also at the forefront this year. Emily Hopkinson, Principal at The English College, described a wave of improvements designed to create inspiring learning environments.

“Many ISP schools reopened with enhanced learning areas which included new classrooms, labs, playgrounds, sport facilities, and even a new Steam Centre at The English College. All the additions are designed to optimise curriculum learning while at the same time create inviting spaces for pupils to learn and thrive,” she said. “With the opening of our state-of-the-art Steam building, every student will benefit from world-class facilities in Design Technology, Robotics, Graphics, and Steam. Our dedicated new teachers, aligned with our vision for students to learn, thrive and make a difference, bring fresh energy and expertise to our community. Following a record-breaking year of A Level results, the stage is set for even greater achievements and opportunities for every learner.”

Outdoor learning curriculum

Schools are also focusing on expanding learning beyond traditional classrooms.

Rebecca Lewis, Vice Principal at GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, highlighted the launch of an Outdoor Learning curriculum for Year 7 students, an extension of initiatives that previously existed only in the primary years.

“This programme encourages students to engage with nature, develop practical life skills, and foster collaboration through hands-on, real-world experiences,” she said. “Students are particularly enthusiastic about this new approach, as it allows them to explore subjects like science, geography, and wellbeing in a dynamic, outdoor setting. By integrating innovative teaching methods such as experiential learning, project-based tasks, and environmental stewardship activities, the curriculum aims to make learning more engaging, meaningful, and memorable. It not only supports academic development but also enhances personal growth, resilience, and teamwork — all skills essential for success in and out of the classroom.”

Multi-lingual learning

Multilingual learning and industry-linked programmes are also expanding. Jenny Evans, Vice Principal at GEMS Royal Dubai School, explained that the school is introducing the Ministry of Education’s bilingual Arabic-English curriculum in the Early Years and Year 1.

“We are delighted to introduce the MOE’s multi-lingual Arabic and English curriculum into our Early Years and Year 1 this academic year, integrating both languages into the learning environments, small-group learning, and the wider provision. Delivered by highly skilled Arabic teachers and teaching assistants, we aim to ensure our youngest learners develop rapidly in both English and Arabic language skills,” she said. She added that secondary students are gaining new opportunities in entrepreneurship and industry engagement. “For example, our Year 8 students will have the opportunity to become Nikon apprentices this year, meaning students as young as 12 and 13 years old will have the chance to work in industry as part of our RDS curriculum.”

Schools across the Emirates, including Woodlem American School in Ajman, are taking the opportunity to broaden both academic and extracurricular offerings. Principal Marah Qaddoura outlined initiatives designed to give students greater choice and exposure.

“Grade 11 has been opened, offering more subject options, advanced-level courses like Advanced Placement courses and a variety of electives based on students’ interests, like drama, debate, public speaking, and web design,” she said. “In addition, STEM projects will be conducted to promote innovation and critical thinking. A variety of student-led clubs across the school will run every week, aiming to develop new skills and build leadership qualities. We will also implement dynamic initiatives across the school, such as an AI Programme, learning stations, and students’ learning choice activities. These additions enable students to explore real-world applications and make education more engaging.”