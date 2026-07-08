UAE announces 2025-26 school results dates, timings for Grades 1-12

Students across government and private schools following the Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum will receive their 2025-2026 academic year end-of-year results in a staggered release over two days, the MoE has announced.

The results rollout will begin Sunday, July 12, 2026, with Grade 12 students receiving their results at 10am, followed by Grades 9 to 11 at 12pm. The following day, Monday, July 13, results will be released for Grades 5 to 8 at 10am, while Grades 1 to 4 can access their results from 12pm.

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Students and parents will be able to view the results through the student portal from the designated release time for each grade level.

The ministry confirmed digital certificates will be available for printing from 8pm to midnight on the respective result release days.

The announcement comes as schools across the UAE conclude the academic year, with students moving into the summer break.