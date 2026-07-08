UAE announces 2025-26 school results dates, timings for Grades 1-12

Students and parents will be able to view the results through the student portal from the designated release time for each grade level

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 8 Jul 2026, 11:01 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Students across government and private schools following the Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum will receive their 2025-2026 academic year end-of-year results in a staggered release over two days, the MoE has announced.

The results rollout will begin Sunday, July 12, 2026, with Grade 12 students receiving their results at 10am, followed by Grades 9 to 11 at 12pm. The following day, Monday, July 13, results will be released for Grades 5 to 8 at 10am, while Grades 1 to 4 can access their results from 12pm.

Recommended For You

Iran official warns Trump to speak to Tehran 'with respect' after latest US remarks

Iran official warns Trump to speak to Tehran 'with respect' after latest US remarks

Qatar holds Iran 'fully responsible' for tanker attack, urges de-escalation

Qatar holds Iran 'fully responsible' for tanker attack, urges de-escalation

Sphere Abu Dhabi: Giant LED landmark to be visible from Sheikh Zayed Road

Sphere Abu Dhabi: Giant LED landmark to be visible from Sheikh Zayed Road

Several injured by shrapnel from projectile at Sirik pier, says Iran state media

Several injured by shrapnel from projectile at Sirik pier, says Iran state media

Kuwait deals with missiles, sirens in Bahrain after US strikes on Iran

Kuwait deals with missiles, sirens in Bahrain after US strikes on Iran

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Students and parents will be able to view the results through the student portal from the designated release time for each grade level.

The ministry confirmed digital certificates will be available for printing from 8pm to midnight on the respective result release days.

The announcement comes as schools across the UAE conclude the academic year, with students moving into the summer break.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

IB results day 2026: Your guide to UAE university admissions after scores

2

Dubai summer camps 2026: Your essential guide for working parents

3

From school fees to university bills: Financial gap UAE expat parents are discovering too late

4

Top factors to consider when choosing a secondary school in Dubai

5

Dubai school calendar 2026-27: Your key dates for family planning