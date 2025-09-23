$100,000 H-1B visa costs push Indian families in UAE to rethink kids' education plans

A sharp rise in H-1B visa costs — now reaching $100,000 per worker for employers — along with continued uncertainty around US immigration policy, is prompting many Indian families in the UAE to reconsider sending their children to American universities.

Education consultants in the region highlighted that they are receiving frantic calls from parents who had long planned for a US education for their kids but are now urgently exploring alternatives.

“The recent changes in US immigration policies and rising H-1B visa fees are creating uncertainty, particularly for Indian STEM students and their families based in the UAE. We’re seeing firsthand how these developments are prompting families to reconsider long-standing plans," said Varun Jain, founder and CEO of UniHawk Global.

“A parent whose son studies at Emirates International School, had always planned to send him to the US," said Jain, recalling a conversation with one such parent. "But soon after the news of the fee hikes broke, he called us frantically saying, ‘We need to change our plans.’ This is just one of many similar stories we’re now hearing from families in the UAE.”

Beyond the US

While the US continues to hold prestige for liberal arts programmes, research, and scholarships, consultants say students are actively branching out.

“Students are now actively applying to countries such as Finland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Singapore, beyond the traditionally popular destinations like Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and the US,” added Jain.

Rema Menon Vellat, director of Counselling Point Training & Development, said she has also seen parents weighing their options. “Over this weekend, I met with quite a few concerned parents and their children, some of whom are looking at starting in the UAE and then transferring to universities abroad.”

“Most people are looking at university not just as a launch pad for studies and career growth, but also as a place to settle down permanently," she added.

The UAE’s growing pull

Increasingly, the UAE itself is becoming a serious alternative. “For many STEM students in the UAE, the return on investment is critical," said Gary Fernandes, associate regional director – Prospect Experience and Global Admissions Hub at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

"When long-term employment pathways look less secure or more costly, both parents and students start to reassess whether the US remains the best option. This has direct implications for Indian students and families in the UAE," he added.

He pointed to a broader global shift. “For decades, the ‘brain drain’ narrative has seen top Indian talent migrate to the US or UK. Today, that flow is becoming more diversified, with growing interest in destinations that combine academic quality with clearer, affordable career pathways. The UAE, in particular, is not only attracting Indian students but is also increasingly retaining their talent.”

The data reflects this trend. According to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai is already home to over 42,000 students enrolled at 41 private higher education institutions in the 2024-25 academic year, around 35 per cent of them are international students.

Fernandes added that at Heriot-Watt University 46 per cent of September 2025 enrolments are international, with India alone accounting for over 20 per cent. "Recent high-profile educational alliances further validate Dubai’s growing role as a transnational education hub," he said.

Stability and opportunity for students

Other experts point to the UAE’s stability and forward-looking policies. “While some may explore domestic options in India as a backup, we are increasingly seeing students choose the UAE as their preferred destination. This country offers world-class academic programs, strong industry connections, and geographical proximity to India, along with easier post-study opportunities in a globally connected hub," said Nahid Afshan, head of admissions at BITS Pilani Dubai Campus.

Dr Anita Patankar, executive director of Symbiosis Dubai, believes the new H-1B reality has upended old expectations. “For decades, the H-1B visa was the cornerstone of the American dream for Indian STEM students. Families invested heavily in US universities, trusting that post-study work opportunities would justify the cost. The recent $100,000 H-1B fee has disrupted that expectation, leaving many families questioning whether the risk is worth it.”

She added, “Dubai is emerging not as a fallback, but as a thoughtfully designed, future-oriented ecosystem for global education. With a visa-friendly approach, including the 10-year Golden Visa and jobseeker and freelance options, Dubai offers clarity and stability, which is rare to gain in today’s unpredictable world.”