10-day Eid Al Adha break: Sharjah announces holidays for private schools

Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) on Tuesday announced the dates for Eid Al Adha public holiday for private schools across the emirate.

Students will begin the official holiday on Monday (May 25) and continue until Thursday (May 28), with classes resuming on Monday (June 1), the authority announced.

This means that students across Sharjah can enjoy a 10-day holiday, with May 22-24 and May 29-31 being observed as usual weekends in the emirate.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Earlier in the day, Dubai announced the dates for Eid Al Adha break for private schools across the emirate. Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) noted that students in private schools across Dubai will begin the official holiday on Monday (May 25), and continue until Friday (May 29), with classes resuming on Monday (June 1).

This means that students in Dubai will have a nine-day Eid break, with May 23-24 and May 30-31 observed as usual weekends in the emirate.

These announcements come after the UAE's Ministry of Education revealed last week the dates for the mid-term break for the third semester, and Eid Al Adha break for students and administrative, teaching staff will be from May 25 to 29.

The authority made the announcement after it approved the schedule of schools for the rest of the year. This holiday comes right before students enter the final assessment phase, allowing them to take a short break before their exams.

When will Eid Al Adha in UAE begin?

Astronomical calculations suggest that the 29th day of Dhul Qadah — also known as Dhul Qidah, Dhu Al Qadah, or Dhu Al Qidah — will fall on Sunday (May 17). On this day, the crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah will be observed.

If the moon is sighted on May 17, Dhul Hijjah will begin on Monday (May 18). If the moon is not sighted, Dhul Qadah will complete 30 days, and Dhul Hijjah will begin on Tuesday, May 19.

This will shift all key Islamic dates that follow, including Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.

More to follow soon. Please refresh this page for the full version.