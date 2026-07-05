UAE mourns education pioneer Abdul Gaffar, key figure behind Gulf Medical University

The UAE's academic community is mourning the loss of Prof K.K. Abdul Gaffar, a respected techno-educationalist, consultant engineer, author, and mentor who played a pivotal role in establishing and developing Gulf Medical University in Ajman.

Prof Abdul Gaffar passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, his son Dr Shajir Gaffar confirmed in a post on social media platform Instagram. He left behind a legacy that spans decades of contributions to engineering and medical education across India and the UAE.

Known for his quiet leadership and commitment to academic excellence, the 82 year-old inspired thousands of students, educators and professionals throughout a career dedicated to institution-building and public service.

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A builder of institutions

Among his most significant contributions in the UAE was his tenure as senior director and commissioning lead at Gulf Medical University, formerly Gulf Medical College. Colleagues remember him as one of the key figures involved in laying the foundations of the institution during its formative years and helping guide its growth into one of the region's leading medical universities.

Before his move to the UAE, Prof Abdul Gaffar held several prominent academic positions in India. He served as Professor and Head of Department at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut and TKM College of Engineering in Kollam. He also led Anjuman Institute of Technology and Management as principal, earning a reputation for strengthening academic standards and nurturing young talent.

His expertise in engineering also took him into industry, where he worked as a consultant engineer with Saudi Aramco Technical Services Company.

Remembered beyond classrooms

While education remained his life's work, Prof Abdul Gaffar was equally passionate about sharing his experiences through writing.

His autobiography, Njan Saakshi (I Am a Witness), received widespread recognition for chronicling his personal and professional journey. The book's launch by Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni brought his story to a wider audience beyond academia.

In a recently released obituary, Prof Abdul Gaffar was remembered as an academic leader whose lifelong contributions to engineering education, institutional development and nation-building earned him immense respect across professional circles.