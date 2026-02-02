UAE economy on track despite regional tensions, top financial expert says
Emirates NBD Wealth Management noted that the UAE’s real GDP surpassed its 5% growth forecast, with non-oil foreign trade topping $1 trillion in 2025
- PUBLISHED: Mon 2 Feb 2026, 5:35 PM
- By:
- Waheed Abbas
A top economist on Monday likened the UAE to Switzerland for its stability, remaining one of the Middle East’s safest nations despite regional volatility.
Speaking at the launch of the Annual Global Investment Outlook for 2026, Maurice Gravier, group chief investment officer at Emirates NBD Wealth Management, said Switzerland maintained neutrality and avoided war even as neighboring countries were embroiled in decades of conflict.