Eating out in Dubai? Your bill could pay for a child's school meal

Starting next week, eating out in Dubai could contribute to a child's meal. An annual fundraising campaign to provide nutritious school meals for vulnerable children around the world will begin in the emirate on October 16. The Taste of Giving campaign by Dubai Cares will bring together UAE’s F&B sector and the wider community in a nationwide movement.

Running until November 16, the initiative coincides with World Food Day and invites restaurants, cafés, and food brands across the country to pledge a portion of their proceeds toward Dubai Cares’ global school feeding programmes. Every dirham raised during the campaign will fund one nutritious school meal for a child in need.

“No child should have to choose between food and an education,” said Amal Al Redha, Director of Partnerships at Dubai Cares. “A school meal is more than just nourishment, it’s the promise of focus, dignity, and a chance to thrive. When children are nourished, they can learn, grow, and build a brighter future.”

Amal added that Dubai Cares was “deeply grateful” to the restaurants, food manufacturers, and F&B brands that have stepped forward, invited the entire UAE community to join in. “By simply dining out or choosing products from participating brands, you are strengthening our efforts to bring school meals to children who need them most,” she said.

Contributions

Participating food and beverage outlets can contribute in various ways, including donating revenue from selected dishes or a percentage of overall sales. Diners are encouraged to support the cause by visiting these venues, knowing that every meal purchased contributes directly to improving a child’s future.

Globally, more than 73 million primary school children in low- and middle-income countries attend school on an empty stomach — an issue that hinders learning and development. Dubai Cares’ school feeding programs offer a proven solution, helping to increase attendance, enhance academic performance, and encourage families to keep their children in school.

The 2025 edition of the campaign builds on the success of last year’s initiative, which saw participation from nearly 50 brands. This year’s confirmed partners include Al Beiruti, Americana Foods, bkry, Burro Blanco, Khadak Restaurant, Maestro Pizza, Minus Eighteen, Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery, all Tashas Group restaurants, The Maine, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, and TRIO Café. More partners are expected to join as the campaign progresses.

“On World Food Day, we are reminded that access to food is a basic right and a shared responsibility,” said Rita Nassar, Head of Corporate Communications & CSR for GCC & Egypt at Americana Foods. “This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing food security across the region.”

Natasha Sideris, Founder and CEO of Tashas Group, said the campaign was “especially meaningful” for the team. “We believe in giving back to the communities that welcome us and this collaboration allows our guests to share in that purpose. Together, we’re proving that dining out can be both a delightful experience and a force for good,” she said.

Taste of Giving is part of Dubai Cares’ broader mission to ensure inclusive and quality education for all by 2030. The organisation has reached over 116 million beneficiaries across 60 developing countries since its inception in 2007. Its school feeding programs form part of an integrated approach that includes deworming, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) initiatives.