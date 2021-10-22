Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 hits Sharjah

Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 felt in Sharjah

Sharjah - The quake was felt on Friday at 19.44.

By Web Report Published: Fri 22 Oct 2021, 9:33 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Oct 2021, 9:58 PM

A minor earthquake measuring magnitude 2.4 was felt on Friday at 19.44 in Al Faya area of Sharjah.

This was announced by the Seismology Department of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), which monitors earthquake activities in the UAE.

On October 14, a light magnitude 1.9 earthquake had hit Dibba Al Fujairah, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the tremor was slightly felt in the region, but had no impact on the UAE.