'Earn Dh800 daily': Scammers target UAE residents through task scam WhatsApp groups

Scammers have become more brazen in looking for victims. Their latest modus operandi is to create WhatsApp groups and lure people into doing so-called online tasks, including liking YouTube posts, “to earn passive income”.
A Khaleej Times reporter was added on Friday in one of the groups by a certain Enhmedia Digital Marketing Company 27. The KT reporter was actually added to two similar groups – 25 and 26 – on the same day proving that the scammers have aggressively ramped up their game of recruiting people.
Each group comprised of 50 to 75 individuals, whose area code ranged from +62 (Indonesia) to +94 (Sri Lanka), +967 (Yemen), +20 (Egypt), and +971 (UAE). The host/group creator used the mobile number +20 150 1687757.
UAE residents were shocked when they were added to the group, astonished at how the scammers got hold of their personal numbers. However, the host unperturbedly stated the purpose of creating the group: “Welcome to our YouTube promotion group! We're inviting you to assist YouTube bloggers in enhancing their visibility and click-through rates during your free time, while earning passive income.”
The host then immediately dangled before them the potential earning. “Your tasks would include liking, following, and commenting daily, with potential earnings ranging from Dh500 to Dh800.”
The group creator also sounded apologetic for intruding one’s privacy, saying: “If this message causes any inconvenience, please accept my sincere apologies. Otherwise, we hope for a fruitful collaboration.”
There was also a note saying that minors are prohibited from joining.
The creation of WhatsApp groups, however, was nothing but the latest iteration of the part-time job scam exposed by Khaleej Times last week.
It also started with an innocuous message from an anonymous sender on WhatsApp asking: "Are you interested in a part-time job? This job is very simple… We pay Dh10-Dh400 for one task, and you can earn up to Dh2,000 per day."
Instead of earning extra money, one of the victims, a Dubai hotelier who fell prey in the fraudulent scheme, ended up losing her entire life savings of about Dh66,000.
Residents who were quick in pointing out that the group created was fraudulent were met by scammers who were equally fast in deleting their comments and removing them from the group.
Someone who commented “everyone please exit this group and report to Dubai Police”, and another one who sarcastically remarked: “Should I add a police contact to this group so they can participate as well?” were immediately removed from the group.
The host, however, also addressed some of the ‘recruits’ with a passive-aggressive comment: “I can understand your concern, you are not the first person to tell me this. In fact, it is because there are too many of these scams on the market, which makes those of us who are actually promoting the company unable to (sic)! Users experience real benefits!”
Job seekers and those looking for extra income have always been targeted by scammers on WhatsApp. That is why the scammers said: “We don't obtain any numbers from social sites. This group is sourced from the Recruiting Network. So, rest assured, we don't harm anyone and we are legal.”
The fraudsters have also become more sophisticated by sneakily planting connivers in the group.
To prove that people received Dh30 payment, some users who have the same area code as the host, posted images of bank transfer.
They posted: “I received the payment, this is real!” “I heard from the receptionist there are 25 task orders in every day – not bad. “Yes, once you complete all orders for 3 consecutive days, you can become regular employee. Regular employees will receive an additional Dh200 completing all orders, and task commissions will be calculated separately.”
The WhatsApp group was just an introduction to the real scam which takes place when victims are asked to join the Telegram group for more tasks.
Those who liked and subscribed a YouTube post were told to take a screenshot of the completed task that will be sent to 'Amira', the so-called receptionist who will initiate the money transfer. The WhatsApp group was then eventually closed by the creator at the end of business day.
The victim of a scam reported by Khaleej Times had initially received Dh175 on her bank account but it was a set-up for bigger losses as subsequent tasks required top-ups ranging from Dh300 to Dh749, that eventually led to thousands of losses.
One user said he did the task, took the Dh30 upfront commission and exited the group. An expert, however, warned not to do this because the user has now exposed his bank details by giving it to the scammers.
Authorities have also repeatedly reminded the public never to disclose bank details or any personal and financial information to unknown individuals, particularly on messaging platforms.
Any fraudulent activities must be immediately reported to authorities.
Dubai Police can be reached at toll-free number 901 or +971 4 203 6341, and there is also an e-crime online platform on their website.
Abu Dhabi Police have Aman Service that is available 24/7 throughout the year. Their service hotline is 800-2626.
