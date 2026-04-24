Early summer in UAE? Experts explain why temperatures crossed 40°C in April

Parts of the UAE have already crossed the 40°C mark this week, signalling an early surge of summer-like heat even as spring weather patterns continue to shift.

The shift highlights how quickly conditions can turn at this time of year, following weeks of heavy rain and cloud cover in the recent past.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the latest rise is part of a broader transition period where alternating wind directions are causing noticeable swings in temperatures across coastal and inland areas.

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Brief dip in temperatures likely to be short-lived

While conditions briefly eased on Thursday, forecasters say the respite may be short-lived.

Dr Ahmed Habib, a meteorologist at the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), told Khaleej Times on Thursday that the recent temperature swings across the country are linked to shifting wind patterns and seasonal transitions but remain within normal April ranges.

He explained that temperatures rose earlier in the week, increasing by about 3–4°C nationwide on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We then came under the influence of southerly winds, which brought in a hotter air mass from the south,” he said. “That is what pushed temperatures up further.”

On Thursday, however, conditions began to ease slightly as winds shifted.

“Today (Thursday) the wind was generally northwesterly, which has helped bring temperatures down by around 2–3°C across coastal and inland areas,” Dr Habib said.

He added that this brief cooling trend is expected to continue until around April 26, possibly extending into 27 April, before temperatures begin rising again.

“After that, winds are expected to shift back to southwesterly. That will again bring warmer air from the south, and we will see a gradual increase in temperatures on the 26th and 27th of April,” he said.

Why temperatures are fluctuating

Despite the fluctuations, he reiterated that the pattern is typical for this time of year.

“We are in spring and moving towards summer, so this kind of variation is not unusual. In previous years, temperatures around this period have even reached 44°C,” he noted.

Dr Habib said the changes are driven by broader pressure systems that determine wind direction—and, in turn, the temperature.

“If we are under a northwesterly flow, temperatures drop. If the flow is from the south or south-west, temperatures rise again. It all depends on where the air mass is coming from,” he explained.

He said the expected drop is modest, around 2–4°C. Inland areas are likely to see temperatures between 36°C and 41°C, while coastal regions may range from 33°C to 39°C.

He added that the cooling effect is often subtle rather than strongly noticeable. “When temperatures come down, it’s usually just by 2–3 degrees, so it doesn’t feel like a dramatic change.”

Rainfall limited, humidity low

On rainfall, Dr Habib said only very limited showers were recorded on Thursday in some northern and coastal areas.

“It was very localised, not widespread at all,” he said. “After that, we may see some cloud cover over parts of the coast, but rainfall chances remain very weak.”

He also pointed out that “humidity levels are low, and the lower atmosphere remains dry overall.”