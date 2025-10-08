UAE: Promoting early marriage, boosting fertility among priorities for authority

Low fertility rates, work-life balance, and late marriage are among the most prominent challenges Emirati families face that the Ministry of Family Affairs is working to address.

This aligns with the authority's primary goal of empowering families in the country and emphasising their role as a fundamental pillar in consolidating national and humanitarian values ​​and raising generations committed to their identity and principles.

During a press conference held on Wednesday to announce the new strategy of the Ministry of Family for 2025-2027, Mohammed Al Messabi, Project Director at the ministry, highlighted the ministry's role and strategic approach towards addressing these concerns.

The plan focuses on designing policies and programmes that consider the family as an integrated unit and promote Emirati culture and values ​​through policies and interventions. This is achieved through collaborative work with government and community entities. The ministry also supports family cohesion, encompassing parents, children, and the extended family, as well as priority groups such as people with disabilities, the elderly, and children.

Al Messabi explained to the Khaleej Times that the ministry aims to lower the average age of marriage and increase fertility rates. He said, "Fertility rates directly impact the country's population, which in turn impacts economic growth. Research indicates that the current decline in fertility could, in the long term, lead to a 20 per cent decline in per capita income within a single generation.”

Regarding delayed marriage, he noted that the average age of first marriage has gradually increased to around 27.5 years for both men and women, posing significant challenges for individuals, families, and society.

He explained that solutions and projects are being developed to mitigate these challenges. "There are several initiatives underway to facilitate marriage procedures and overcome obstacles. For example, mass wedding experiences are being redesigned to remove barriers and encourage early marriage. Policies are also being studied to support individuals professionally, enabling them to balance work with family formation and growth. Our goal is to reach every individual and encourage early marriage and family formation."

The Ministry is focusing on the National Agenda for Family Growth in collaboration with approximately 20 local and federal government entities to help boost fertility. The agenda aims to study health, economic, and social policies and interventions that support family growth.

The fertility strategy revolves around three principles:

1. Marriage decisions: Encouraging individuals to marry at an early age, for both men and women.

2. Reproductive decisions: Focusing on economic and financial factors, as well as youth culture and mentality, taking into account that most young people prefer to have one or two children rather than four or five, given the challenges of raising children and developing skills.

3. Health aspects: Collaborating with health authorities to ensure reproductive capacity and provide policies, services, and medical technologies that support families.

During the conference, attended by Sana Bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, the ministry’s identity was unveiled under the name Al Usra ‘Family,' reflecting authenticity and closeness to people. The design is inspired by traditional Emirati heritage, incorporating the colors of Sadu (a traditional woven textile made by women), desert flowers, palm fronds, and henna, which symbolise adaptation, warmth, and connection.

Earlier in December 2024, the Ministry for Families was formed to empower families, strengthen their cohesion, and stability. It emphasised the existence of programmes to enable mothers to develop their skills and help them achieve a balance between work and family life, especially for working mothers.

The strategic objectives focus on empowering the Emirati family, enhancing its growth and cohesion in various fields, and ensuring the sustainability of empowerment, with special attention paid to protecting and reintegrating vulnerable groups. The Ministry aims to establish a sustainable support system grounded in scientific and behavioral research, while promoting family cohesion that encompasses parents, children, and the extended family, and prioritising vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities, the elderly, and children.