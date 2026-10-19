From early intervention to entrepreneurship: How Abu Dhabi empowers People of Determination

From learning to sew and print products to working in government and private-sector organisations, Abu Dhabi supports People of Determination through a system designed to help them develop skills, find employment, and pursue their ambitions.

At Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, support begins in early childhood and continues through education, vocational training, and workplace integration, with opportunities for individuals to start their own businesses.

Eman Al Hammadi, head of the Training and Employment of People of Determination Section at the organisation, said its services cover different stages of an individual’s life, aiming to develop their abilities and prepare them for greater independence.

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Established in 2004 under the directives of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the organisation operates 16 centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, including locations serving communities such as Al Sila, Delma Island, Al Mirfa and Ghayathi.

The organisation also provides sporting opportunities through clubs for People of Determination.

Support from early childhood

The journey can begin even before a child is born, through coordination between health authorities and the organisation to help prepare families who may have a child with a disability.

After birth, children can start receiving services around eight months of age, including speech and occupational therapy, Al Hammadi said.

At approximately four years old, they progress to early childhood intervention before moving into the next stage of education.

Many students are integrated into mainstream schools, including children with physical disabilities or hearing impairments. Others, including students with intellectual disabilities or autism, may attend the organisation’s specialised centers, depending on their needs.

The centres for intellectual development serve children aged 6 to 14 and offer academic, educational, and rehabilitation programmes.

As students approach 15, the focus shifts to identifying their interests and preparing them with practical skills for future employment.

From vocational training to employment

At this stage, students are assessed to identify their interests, which may include carpentry, cooking, agriculture or sewing.

In their first year, they visit different workshops to help determine which activities best suit their abilities and preferences.

They then specialise in a selected workshop for three years, alongside an academic and vocational curriculum that Al Hammadi said is equivalent to an intermediate-school certificate.

Students learn practical skills while continuing their studies. For example, those in sewing workshops produce bags and other items, while those in printing workshops create customised products.

The workshops also support the organisation’s product lines, giving students experience making goods for customers.

The organisation has developed its own brand, Al Nahla, under which it markets products from its workshops. Its range includes agricultural products and coffee, with different visual identities used to distinguish product categories.

After completing their training at around 18, students move into a training phase that prepares them for work placements with external organisations.

They can subsequently progress into employment with government entities or private companies, Al Hammadi said.

For some, the journey extends beyond employment to entrepreneurship.

Turning personal passion into business

One example is Sultan Al Suwaidi, an Emirati entrepreneur who has developed his own cookie brand, Hemmah Cookies, while also holding a job.

Al Suwaidi showcased his business as an example of economic empowerment for People of Determination, showing how someone can pursue entrepreneurship alongside a job.

He said the brand’s name was inspired by the UAE’s use of the term “People of Determination”, or “Hemmah”, which he wanted to make recognisable to both Emirati and international customers.

He explained that the name prompted conversations with people who asked what “Hemmah” meant, giving him a chance to explain the term and its significance in the UAE.

The brand’s logo also reflects his national identity. Al Suwaidi said the coloured dots in the design were inspired by the colours of the UAE flag, a detail he added to express his pride in being Emirati.

The logo combines the brand’s identity with a cookie-inspired design, connecting the name, visual elements and product.

Al Suwaidi said he obtained a business licence through the relevant economic authority and used social media to promote the brand and take orders.

His participation at the event highlighted a different dimension of empowerment: the opportunity for People of Determination to build businesses around their interests and ambitions while contributing to the economy.

Through its combination of early intervention, specialised education, vocational development and employment support, Zayed Higher Organisation aims to help individuals progress through different stages of life.