E11 road near Etihad Bridge in Ras Al Khaimah temporarily closed for maintenance works

Motorists in Ras Al Khaimah are being advised to plan ahead after Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department announced a temporary closure on part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Road (E11) near Etihad Bridge for road maintenance and improvement works.

The closure affects the E11 Road stretch between Al Nadiya and Al Dhait South, close to Etihad Bridge, where maintenance teams have begun upgrade works aimed at improving traffic flow and road safety.

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Authorities said drivers should use the adjacent service road as an alternative route before rejoining the main road after passing the work zone.

The temporary closure is expected to remain in place until May 15.

This follows another recent traffic diversion announced last week, when authorities temporarily closed the left turn and U-turn at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) roundabout to facilitate separate construction works.

Drivers travelling towards E311 were redirected through alternative access points, including the U-turn at Mina Al Arab and Sheikh Khalifa City Road, while officials urged motorists to pay close attention to road signs and follow traffic guidance to avoid congestion and delays.

Both closures are part of wider infrastructure upgrades taking place across the emirate under the Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Road (E11) development project, one of Ras Al Khaimah’s largest road expansion plans aimed at improving connectivity and reducing congestion.

Announced in August 2025, construction officially began in September and covers the stretch from Al Hamra Roundabout to the intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).

In the first phase, the road is being expanded from two lanes to four in each direction, along with the addition of a service road to ease local traffic.

The project also includes upgrades to electricity, telecommunications, irrigation systems, rainwater drainage, and the installation of modern LED lighting poles.

The second phase will introduce new bridges and tunnels at major junctions, including Dolphin Junction, the E11–E311 Junction (D1), Red Tunnel (S3), and Mina Al Arab Tunnel (F1/F2).

Authorities said traffic diversions are expected to continue during the construction period, although additional lanes will be introduced where possible to help minimise congestion for residents and commuters.