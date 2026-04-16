120kmph e-scooters: Experts warn against high-speed modifications, back stricter law

The growing threat posed by high-speed electric scooter modifications has raised alarm among road safety experts, with some devices reportedly capable of reaching speeds of up to 120 kmph.

According to Dr Mustafa Aldah, such extreme speeds significantly heighten the risk of severe injuries and fatalities, particularly given the limited protective features of e-scooters.

Speaking about the dangers of modified devices, Dr Aldah emphasized that riders are highly vulnerable because they lack essential safety mechanisms found in conventional vehicles.

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“E-scooters have absolutely no crumple zones, no roll bars, and nothing to protect the rider. Any tiny event on the road can send the user crashing to the ground,” he said. “At high speeds, the consequences can be fatal, especially if the rider is not wearing a helmet.”

He noted that while modern vehicles are designed with passenger safety cells and impact-absorbing structures, e-scooters leave riders exposed to direct contact with the road or surrounding objects. A collision with fixed infrastructure, such as a lamp post or concrete barrier, could prove deadly at high speeds.

Dr Aldah stressed that speed remains the most critical factor in determining rider safety.

“The only way you can keep yourself safe is by traveling at a reasonable speed, one at which you can react to hazards and survive a fall,” he explained. “Moving at speed without proper protection is extremely dangerous.”

Push for stricter regulations

His remarks come as authorities move to tighten regulations on electric scooters, as reported by Emarat Al Youm. Some scooters have been modified to reach speeds of up to 120 km/h, far exceeding safe limits.

A proposed draft law suggests that all scooters be registered and issued number plates to help track them, improve safety, and prevent misuse, including potential illegal activity.

Officials said the plan follows a rise in violations and intensified enforcement by Dubai Police against unsafe riding. The proposed legislation aims to enhance road safety, encourage responsible behavior, and better regulate the growing use of scooters across the city.

According to Dubai’s Supreme Legislation Committee, Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022 regulates the use of cycles in the Emirate of Dubai. Under the regulation:

Speed limits may be signposted in designated cycling and e-scooter zones.

Electric scooters and bicycles are prohibited on roads with speed limits exceeding 60 km/h.

Highlighting the importance of early intervention, Aldah praised the proactive approach taken by authorities. Drawing parallels with past road safety challenges, he noted that timely measures have significantly reduced pedestrian fatalities in the UAE.

“It is important to act now before the problem becomes more serious,” he said, adding that technological solutions such as geo-fencing and speed controls could help regulate usage and prevent misuse.

He also urged parents to exercise caution when purchasing high-speed devices for children, warning that a lack of supervision and safety awareness could lead to tragic consequences.

Echoing these concerns, Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE, called for stricter enforcement and greater accountability to curb dangerous practices.

“Micromobility, and in particular e-scooters, provide services that are really needed,” Edelmann said. “However, it is high time that riders become responsible and adhere to regulations.”

He stressed that stronger monitoring systems and effective enforcement are essential to deter reckless behavior and prevent devices from exceeding permitted speed limits.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility,” Edelmann concluded. “Authorities, parents, and riders must work together to ensure these devices remain a safe and sustainable transport solution.”