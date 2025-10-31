New e-passports for Indian expats: 10 things you need to know

UAE residents who are planning to apply for a new Indian passport or renew their old ones will now have to follow new procedures, according to authorities. Starting October 28, the Indian mission in the UAE rolled out a new Passport Seva Programme (GPSP 2.0) for all passport-related services.

Applicants will henceforth only be issued an e-passport — a combined paper and electronic passport with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and an antenna embedded as an inlay of the passport that contains the personal particulars.

Here are 10 things you need to know about the new procedure and e-passports.

1. Application

Those wanting to apply for a new passport or renew an existing one, must visit the online portal https://mportal.passportindia.gov.in/gpsp/AuthNavigation/Login . The upgraded GPSP 2.0 platform will make it easy for applicants to fill in the forms and upload the required documents from the comfort of their own homes.

2. Auto-fill option

The new portal comes with a handy auto-fill option. Applicants who are renewing their document can enter their old passport number and all their existing details will be retrieved by the system. According to authorities, it is estimated to take two minutes to fill in the fields.

3. ICAO-approved photograph

One major change in the new passport application system is the requirement of an ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) approved photograph. This specifies a plain white background, a neutral expression with eyes open, direct frontal view with even lighting, and a face size taking up 70-80 per cent of the photo. Photos must be high resolution, sharp, and unaltered by software, with no shadows, red-eye, or glasses that obscure the eyes.

4. Visit service provider

Once the application is completed online, the applicant can visit the service provider — which in the UAE is BLS Interntaional. They must carry with them certain original documents, like passport, Emirates ID and address proof if required. The full list of documentation required will be available on the GPSP2.0 platform.

5. No charges for edits

Another significant change in the new system is that no fees will be charged for minor edits henceforth. Earlier, even a small typo would require the service provider to redo the entire application — a process for which they charged a fee. However, now minor edits can be completed without having to redo the application and hence will be free of charge.

6. No biometrics required

As of now, biometric details of those applying for passport services from the UAE will not be collected. Those applying from India will have to provide their biometrics. According to Embassy and Consulate officials, the Indian government plans to enable biometric collection overseas in the future.

7. No change in charges

Officials have confirmed that there will be no changes in the service fees for the new e-passport. They added that the aim is to keep turnaround time the same as well.

8. New format of passport

The new RFID-embedded passports will have a new look and serial number. According to officials, current passport numbers have one alphabet followed by numbers whereas the new passports will have two alphabets followed by a serial number. There will be a small golden-colored RFID symbol on the new e-passports.

9. No rush for existing passports

Existing Indian passport holders need not rush to renew their passports as the document will be valid till its expiry date. Those who have an existing passport application and have already filled out their forms can also opt for a regular passport. However, henceforth every applicant will get an e-passport.

10. Be patient

The Indian mission in the UAE have requested applicants to be patient in the first few weeks of the system being rolled out as they are expecting teething troubles. According to officials, they have been trialing the system for a while and have smoothed out much of the operation but they are still expecting some delays as more people begin using the platform.

The new e-passports — which have already begun being issued — ushers in a new era for Indian travellers. According to officials, the chip can be read and verified globally at e-gates and immigration systems, reducing waiting times and making travel smooth.