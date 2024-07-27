E-passport for UAE pets: New app to streamline documents, vet appointments

Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 7:29 PM

Frustrated with juggling printed documents and appointments for his furry friends, a young Emirati entrepreneur launched an app that connects its users to pet care centres across the UAE.

Mohamed Alzaabi, 23, founder of PetRepublic, said the digital platform – which is available both from Apple Store and Google Play – serves as an e-passport for pets that streamlines pet care services and record-keeping.

“This will ease the process of booking and managing your pet's medical records. This digital solution aims to replace traditional pet passports and vaccination books, creating a centralised database for pet information,” he told Khaleej Times.

Alzaabi launched PetRepublic in late 2022, after experiencing difficulties managing his own pet's care. He said: "I used to have a really hard time finding a pet care centre that was within my schedule and budget. I would have to call several centres to get their pricing and find out if they're available to make an appointment."

Alzaabi noted: "The pet care industry faces many challenges and [among] the significant challenges is fraudulent documents and unlicensed breeders. These breeders often use fraudulent documents and unsafe conditions to sell pets deceptively.

“Additionally, there are pet centres with low standards that contribute to the challenges in the industry, and we at PetRepublic have brainstormed solutions through our services and initiatives to tackle these problems.”

e-Passport functions

According to Alzaabi, “The digital app serves as the pet e-Passport that functions as the central record used by care centres and pet owners to track medical history, ownership history, vaccination history and as a way to find missing pets by linking them with an existing microchip number.”

“This digital solution has replaced traditional pet passports and vaccination books, creating a centralised database for pet information,” he added.