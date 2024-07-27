E-passport for UAE pets: New app to streamline documents, vet appointments

RM Sotheby’s 2nd auction of cars will be held later this year
Frustrated with juggling printed documents and appointments for his furry friends, a young Emirati entrepreneur launched an app that connects its users to pet care centres across the UAE.
Mohamed Alzaabi, 23, founder of PetRepublic, said the digital platform – which is available both from Apple Store and Google Play – serves as an e-passport for pets that streamlines pet care services and record-keeping.
“This will ease the process of booking and managing your pet's medical records. This digital solution aims to replace traditional pet passports and vaccination books, creating a centralised database for pet information,” he told Khaleej Times.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Alzaabi launched PetRepublic in late 2022, after experiencing difficulties managing his own pet's care. He said: "I used to have a really hard time finding a pet care centre that was within my schedule and budget. I would have to call several centres to get their pricing and find out if they're available to make an appointment."
Alzaabi noted: "The pet care industry faces many challenges and [among] the significant challenges is fraudulent documents and unlicensed breeders. These breeders often use fraudulent documents and unsafe conditions to sell pets deceptively.
“Additionally, there are pet centres with low standards that contribute to the challenges in the industry, and we at PetRepublic have brainstormed solutions through our services and initiatives to tackle these problems.”
According to Alzaabi, “The digital app serves as the pet e-Passport that functions as the central record used by care centres and pet owners to track medical history, ownership history, vaccination history and as a way to find missing pets by linking them with an existing microchip number.”
“This digital solution has replaced traditional pet passports and vaccination books, creating a centralised database for pet information,” he added.
The app can also be used to facilitate quick and easy transfer of pet ownership within the app, simplifying the process for users who wish to re-home their pets.
Like any start-up companies, Alzaabi said PetRepublic has also seen its fair share of challenges. “Some of the challenges included introducing a new concept to people and developing it. It also involved studying existing companies and getting to know the market,” he added.
PetRepublic's journey has included participation in GITEX 2022 and Sandooq AlWatan 2023 Competition, which later secured investment through Shark Tank Dubai.
Looking back at the past challenges he encountered, Alzaabi shared: "Starting a business or a startup is one of the most tiring endeavours, and it's really a long-term investment in a way. After we built a capable team, it did not feel like a job but more of a purpose. The journey we had until now is incredible, and we are truly ready for the challenges that will come along the way."
ALSO READ:
RM Sotheby’s 2nd auction of cars will be held later this year
The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X
Authority said the exercise will involve movement of military vehicles and urged residents to stay away from designated areas
The application will be operational from Thursday, August 1
Residents have been warned not to approach the area
When she came to the emirate, her first job earned her a salary of Dh1,000 a month — but she kept going until she was able to start her own business
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has also implemented a water distribution campaign that has benefited more than 70,000 people
The team, comprising of highly trained personnel and specialised units, is assisting French police as part of a joint cooperation