E-911: UAE's fourth highway from Dubai-Sharjah border to RAK to have up to 16 lanes

New details about the UAE's planned 68km fourth federal highway have emerged as the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure issued a tender for engineering consultancy and design services for the project.

According to the tender documents, the highway, designated E-911, will stretch from the Dubai-Sharjah border to Al Shuhada Road (E-87) in Ras Al Khaimah, with between 12 and 16 lanes across both directions.

The project will also include an 8km connecting road linking the new corridor to Emirates Road (E-611) in Umm Al Quwain.

The documents reveal that the proposed highway alignment has already been approved by the relevant local emirate authorities and that the concept design has been completed.

Under Tender No. 2026-022, the selected consultant will be responsible for reviewing and validating the completed concept design, conducting the necessary technical studies and investigations, and preparing the preliminary design, detailed design and tender documents.

The ministry has invited eligible Category A consultants to submit their bids by October 23, 2026.

The E-911 corridor is planned to become the country's fourth major federal highway, alongside Al Ittihad Road (E-11), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E-311) and Emirates Road (E-611).

According to the UAE Government's official portal, E-11 is the country's longest highway, stretching from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah. E-311 connects the emirates, while E-611 provides an alternative route between Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates.

Dh6-billion project

The Fourth Federal Corridor was among the major infrastructure projects reviewed by the UAE Infrastructure and Housing Council during its first meeting of 2026.

As reported by Khaleej Times, the corridor is expected to have 10 major intersections and four flyovers, at an estimated cost of Dh6 billion.

The council said the project was intended to improve connectivity between emirates, increase road capacity and ease congestion.

During the same meeting, the council also reviewed plans to improve public transport links between Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. These included a proposed network of 10 routes supported by Bus Rapid Transit systems and dedicated lanes, with connections to metro stations and major city centres.

Officials said work was also under way to improve Ajman's connections to the Third and Fourth Federal Corridors, providing motorists with alternative routes.

Traffic woes raised at FNC

The proposed highway comes amid repeated concerns about traffic congestion between Dubai and the Northern Emirates, particularly during peak commuting hours.

The issue has been raised at the Federal National Council (FNC), where members have called for solutions to the growing number of vehicles on the roads.

During an FNC session in March 2025, member Dr Adnan Al Hammadi questioned the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure over worsening traffic congestion between Dubai and Sharjah.

Al Hammadi said an employee commuting between the two emirates could spend approximately 460 hours a year on the road, equivalent to nearly 60 working days.

Responding to the concerns, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said development work on key federal road corridors had begun in 2024 and was continuing.

Al Mazrouei also pointed to the need for updated policies governing vehicle ownership and registration, noting that vehicle growth in Dubai had exceeded 8 per cent, compared with a global average of around 2 per cent.

The issue returned to the FNC in April 2026, when Al Hammadi again raised concerns about population growth, vehicle registrations and congestion. He called for studies on future population increases, restrictions on heavy vehicles during peak hours and stricter controls on driving licences and vehicle registrations.

In response, Al Mazrouei said a major project was under way to address traffic congestion between Sharjah and Dubai. He outlined plans for the Fourth Federal Corridor, saying the proposed highway would have a capacity of around 360,000 trips per day.

The project is part of the UAE's efforts to expand its road network and address congestion as vehicle numbers and the population continue to grow.

In November 2025, Al Mazrouei announced a Dh170-billion national roads and transport investment programme through 2030, including plans to expand the three existing major federal highways and study the construction of a fourth.

The minister said the programme aimed to increase the efficiency of the federal road network by 73 per cent over five years.