Toothbrush with camera? Dyson’s new Dh1,949 gadget is coming soon to UAE

Dyson has unveiled the CameraJet, a new electric toothbrush fitted with a tiny camera that scans between the teeth as you brush and uses targeted bursts of mouthrinse to clean those hard-to-reach gaps.

The company says the device is designed to tackle one of the most commonly missed parts of a daily brushing routine: the spaces between teeth, where plaque can build up.

The toothbrush uses a 100,000-pixel macro camera and machine learning to identify and track gaps in real time. When it detects one, it can trigger a small burst of mouthrinse aimed directly at the area.

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Dyson says the camera scans 28 images a second and can respond within 100 milliseconds. The system was developed using more than 470,000 dental images and 16 million lines of code.

The toothbrush will launch in the UAE and Saudi Arabia this month at Dyson Demo Stores and selected retailers, priced at Dh1,949 in the UAE.

The package includes the CameraJet toothbrush, charging dock, travel case, toothpaste and mouthrinse. It will come in Ceramic Ultra Blue and Ceramic Pink.

A toothbrush, water flosser and camera in 1

The CameraJet combines several steps of oral care into one device. Alongside regular brushing, it can precisely floss between teeth, dispense mouthwash and guide users through their brushing technique.

Its conical jet is designed to cover a wider area than the narrow jets commonly used in water flossers. Dyson says the wider spray can remove plaque while operating at lower pressure, making it gentler on gums and enamel.

The device also has a 12.5ml mouthrinse tank designed to deliver controlled bursts without flooding the mouth. An anti-gravity system allows it to keep dispensing even when the toothbrush is tilted or held horizontally.

The brush head itself has two types of bristles, with firmer inner bristles aimed at surface stains and softer outer bristles designed for the gumline.

And yes, you can watch yourself brush

The built-in camera can also work as a live viewer through the MyDyson app, essentially turning the toothbrush into a tiny dental camera.

Users can see what the camera sees while brushing and access guided cleaning, coverage maps and personalised feedback. The company says images are not recorded or stored on the device or in the cloud.

The CameraJet also uses variable sonic oscillation, which Dyson says is designed to keep the bristles moving instead of stalling against the teeth.

The system is the result of six years of development involving 661 Dyson engineers and 30 dental professionals, according to the company.